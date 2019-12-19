Statement regarding Governance Review

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed TD together with the President of the Veterinary Council of Ireland (VCI) Peadar O’Scanaill, welcome the independent ‘Review of the Governance Arrangements for the Veterinary Council of Ireland’ undertaken by Crowe.

Crowe were tasked with reviewing the governance arrangements for the VCI, taking account of the significant changes which have taken place in the veterinary professions since the enactment of the Veterinary Practice Act 2005. Given that the legislation was enacted almost fifteen years ago, alongside the ever-evolving world of corporate governance, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) in cooperation with the VCI, commissioned an independent review of the governance framework of the VCI, to ensure it is best placed to regulate the practice of veterinary medicine in the public interest as we move into the next decade.

The Review examined the governance arrangements of the VCI comprehensively and was informed by extensive stakeholder engagement. While there is broad agreement that significant changes will benefit Council, it is also widely acknowledged that governance practices and performance have begun an upward trajectory at the Veterinary Council in 2019.

Consideration and implementation of the findings and recommendations will be driven by the VCI in the context of its 2019-2023 Corporate Strategy and will be assisted by DAFM as appropriate.

Commenting on the Review, Minister Creed stated:

“I welcome the publication of the ‘Review of the Governance Arrangements for the Veterinary Council of Ireland’. It has been completed following full consultation with stakeholders and supported by Council members. Since 2005, the governance arrangements within the VCI have facilitated the Council in undertaking its statutory functions in the public interest. Now, we’re moving into a new era as the VCI itself outlined last week at the launch of its 2019-2023 Corporate Strategy. My Department will fully support the VCI in considering and implementing findings and recommendations of the Crowe review to strengthen its ability to regulate the practice of veterinary medicine in the best interest of animal health and welfare, and in the public interest.”

Reflecting on the Review, the President of the VCI, Peadar O’Scanaill stated: “The Veterinary Council of Ireland welcome the independent governance review and look forward to considering the recommendations in the implementation of our corporate strategy over the coming years.

Council is most fortunate to benefit from the broad range of expertise and wisdom of the varied profile of members sitting around the Council table, and it is prudent practice to periodically review our structures and governing legislation, to ensure that it provides the best platform for the most effective and efficient regulation of veterinary services in Ireland”.

The Review can be found on both the Departments and VCIs websites.

https://www.agriculture.gov.ie/animalhealthwelfare/veterinarymedicinesresidues/veterinarycouncilofireland/

