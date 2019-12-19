Global Automotive OEM Telematics Market Report, 2019-2024 with Detailed Profiles of 21 Major Car OEMs and Their Telematics Propositions

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Automotive OEM Telematics Market - 5th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Installed Base of Embedded OEM Telematics Systems to Reach 339 Million Units by 2024



The publisher estimates that total shipments of embedded OEM telematics systems reached almost 34 million units worldwide in 2018. Growing at a compound annual growth rate of 14.2 percent, the shipments are expected to reach 75.4 million units in 2024.



During the same time, the attach rate of embedded telematics units is forecasted to increase from about 41 percent in 2018 to 82 percent at the end of the forecast period. The number of telematics subscribers using embedded systems is forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 27.1 percent from 80.4 million subscribers in 2018 to 339.3 million in 2024.

Report Highlights



Insights from numerous executive interviews with market leading companies.

New data on car populations and new car registrations worldwide.

Comprehensive overview of the car OEM telematics value chain and key applications.

In-depth analysis of market trends and key developments.

Detailed profiles of 21 major car OEMs and their telematics propositions.

Updated market forecasts by region lasting until 2024.

Several categories of car telematics applications are now offered on a commercial basis by most leading carmakers.

Examples include eCall and roadside assistance, stolen vehicle tracking (SVT), vehicle diagnostics, over-the-air updates, connected navigation and infotainment, Wi-Fi hotspots as well as concierge services and convenience applications. Convenience applications mainly rely on embedded telematics devices to enable remote control of vehicle functions such as door lock/unlock, vehicle preconditioning (heating or cooling of the passenger compartment before a trip) and finding the last parking position.

Several other applications also exist, for instance usage-based insurance, leasing and rental fleet management as well as electronic toll collection and road charging. However, these applications are in many cases offered by aftermarket service providers. Carmakers are also gradually exploring in-vehicle commerce platforms and data exchanges to offer telematics data to third-party service providers. During the past years, carmakers have supported third-party service providers with APIs enabling data access and SDKs for application development.



The connected car is a major trend in the automotive industry and virtually all of the world's leading carmakers have launched massmarket services in key regions.

The drivers behind the adoption of OEM telematics are both commercial and regulatory. Regulatory initiatives related to safety and security will have a decisive effect on the adoption of OEM telematics in Europe. The EU's eCall initiative and Russia's ERA-GLONASS have made an automatic emergency call device a mandatory safety feature in all new car models sold. In North America, commercial services have driven the adoption of OEM telematics services that have evolved from being a differentiator to a mainstream feature now offered by nearly all the leading car brands on a majority of their models.



The publisher estimates that more than 41 percent of all new cars sold worldwide in 2018 were equipped with an OEM embedded telematics system, up from 33 percent in 2017. North America is the most advanced market in terms of premium telematics services with an attach rate of 53 percent. The EU+EFTA region is picking up pace and had an attach rate of 60 percent. Other developed markets such as Japan and South Korea currently have attach rates of approximately 45 percent. China has emerged as an important market for telematics services with an attach rate of about 31 percent in 2018.

In other regions, the attach rate is below 15 percent. GM, BMW, MercedesBenz and PSA are the leading adopters of embedded telematics, widely offering the technology as a standard feature across models and geographies. GM has offered telematics services for more than two decades, offering the technology as an integral part of its value proposition in North America, Europe and China. BMW introduced its ConnectedDrive service in North America and Western Europe in 1997. Other major car brands offering embedded telematics on a broad scale include Hyundai, Volkswagen, FCA Group, Volvo Cars, Toyota/Lexus, Renault, JLR and Tesla.



This report answers the following questions:

What is the current status of the car OEM telematics industry?

Which are the key OEM telematics applications?

Which are the leading telematics service providers?

How are mobile operators positioning themselves in the telematics value chain?

What telematics offerings are available from the leading car OEMs today?

What business models are used by car OEMs?

How will the market evolve in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific and MEA?

How will autonomous cars, electric vehicles and carsharing change the need for connectivity?

Key Topics Covered



Executive summary



1 The global passenger car market

1.1 Introduction

1.1.1 Passenger cars in use by region

1.1.2 New passenger car registration trends

1.2 Car manufacturers

1.2.1 Toyota Motor Corporation

1.2.2 Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance

1.2.3 Volkswagen Group

1.2.4 Ford Motor Company

1.2.5 General Motors

1.2.6 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

1.2.7 Daimler Group

1.2.8 BMW Group

1.2.9 Honda Motor

1.2.10 Hyundai Motor Group

1.3 Overview of car OEM telematics services

1.3.1 Embedded and hybrid telematics systems

1.3.2 Car OEM telematics services in North America

1.3.3 Car OEM telematics services in Europe

1.3.4 Car OEM telematics services in Asia-Pacific

1.3.5 Business models

1.4 Regulatory compliance

1.4.1 Vehicle security, safety and emergency call regulations

1.4.2 Vehicle emissions

1.5 Market trends

1.5.1 Hybrid electric, plug-in hybrid electric and all-electric vehicles

1.5.2 Carsharing and personal transportation as a service

1.5.3 ADAS and autonomous driving technologies

1.5.4 Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) communication



2 Car telematics solutions

2.1 Car telematics infrastructure

2.1.1 Vehicle segment

2.1.2 Tracking segment

2.1.3 Network segment

2.1.4 Service segment

2.2 Car telematics applications

2.2.1 eCall and roadside assistance

2.2.2 Stolen vehicle tracking

2.2.3 Motor insurance telematics

2.2.4 Vehicle diagnostics and maintenance

2.2.5 Over-the-air updates

2.2.6 Leasing and rental fleet management

2.2.7 Electronic toll collection and congestion charging

2.2.8 Remote control and convenience services

2.2.9 Connected navigation and infotainment

2.2.10 Connected in-vehicle payments

2.2.11 Wi-Fi hotspot

2.3 Connectivity options

2.3.1 Tethered devices

2.3.2 Integrated smartphone solutions

2.3.3 Embedded connectivity solutions

2.3.4 SIM solutions and embedded UICC



3 OEM telematics propositions

3.1 BMW

3.1.1 Overview of BMW group passenger car models

3.1.2 BMW ConnectedDrive infotainment and mobility services

3.1.3 BMW CarData

3.1.4 The MINI Connected system

3.2 Changan Motors

3.2.1 Overview of Changan Motors passenger car models

3.2.2 Overview of Changan Motors InCall

3.3 Daimler Group

3.3.1 Overview of Mercedes-Benz passenger car models

3.3.2 Overview of Mercedes-Benz telematics services

3.3.3 The COMAND Online infotainment system

3.3.4 MBUX - Mercedes-Benz User Experience infotainment system

3.3.5 Mercedes Me services

3.3.6 Mercedes-Benz' connected service platforms in North America

3.4 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

3.4.1 Overview of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles passenger car models

3.4.2 The Uconnect infotainment systems

3.4.3 Uconnect connected services

3.4.4 Mopar Connect in Europe

3.5 Ford Motor Company

3.5.1 Overview of Ford passenger car models

3.5.2 The Ford SYNC infotainment system

3.5.3 Ford SYNC connected services

3.5.4 Ford Pass Connect (SYNC Connect)

3.5.5 Autonomic's Transportation Mobility Cloud

3.6 Geely

3.6.1 Overview of Geely passenger car models

3.6.2 The Geely G-Link, Geely G-Netlink 3.0 and GKUI

3.7 General Motors

3.7.1 Overview of the main GM passenger car brands

3.7.2 GM OnStar telematics services

3.7.3 Connected infotainment systems and apps

3.8 Great Wall Motors

3.8.1 Overview of Great Wall Motors passenger car models

3.8.2 The GWM Haval Connected telematics system

3.9 Honda Motor Company

3.9.1 Overview of Honda and Acura passenger car models

3.9.2 Overview of Honda and Acura telematics solutions

3.9.3 The HondaLink in-car connectivity system

3.9.4 The AcuraLink connected car systems and services

3.10 Hyundai Motor Group

3.10.1 Overview of Hyundai and Kia passenger car models

3.10.2 Overview of the Hyundai Motor Group's telematics solutions

3.10.3 The Hyundai Blue Link telematics service in North America

3.10.4 The Kia UVO infotainment system and UVO telematics services

3.11 Jaguar Land Rover Automotive

3.11.1 Overview of Jaguar Land Rover passenger car models

3.11.2 Jaguar Land Rover InControl telematics services

3.12 Mazda Motor Corporation

3.12.1 Overview of Mazda passenger car models

3.12.2 The Mazda Connect infotainment system

3.12.3 Mazda Mobile Start

3.13 Nissan Motor Company

3.13.1 Overview of Nissan and Infiniti passenger car models

3.13.2 Nissan and Infiniti connected car services

3.13.3 NissanConnect Services

3.13.4 Infiniti North America connected car services

3.13.5 NissanConnect and Infiniti InTouch infotainment systems

3.14 PSA Group

3.14.1 Overview of Peugeot, Citron and Opel passenger car models

3.14.2 PSA Group telematics services

3.14.3 Free2Move

3.15 Renault Group

3.15.1 Overview of Renault, Dacia and Lada passenger car models

3.15.2 Renault R-Link and Easy Link infotainment systems and connected services

3.15.3 Renault Easy Connect

3.16 SAIC Motors

3.16.1 Overview of SAIC Motors passenger car models

3.16.2 The SAIC connected car programmes

3.17 Subaru

3.17.1 Overview of Subaru passenger car models

3.17.2 The Subaru STARLINK infotainment system

3.17.3 Subaru STARLINK connected car system

3.18 Tesla

3.18.1 Overview of Tesla passenger car models

3.18.2 Tesla telematics and infotainment services

3.19 Toyota Motor Corporation

3.19.1 Overview of Toyota and Lexus passenger car models

3.19.2 Overview of Toyota and Lexus telematics services

3.19.3 The T-Connect and G-LINK telematics services for the Japanese market

3.19.4 Entune/Enform and Safety Connect telematics services in North America

3.19.5 Toyota and Lexus telematics services in the Middle East

3.19.6 Toyota and Lexus connected services in Europe

3.20 Volkswagen Group

3.20.1 Overview of Volkswagen Group passenger car brands and models

3.20.2 Volkswagen Automotive Cloud

3.20.3 The Audi Connect telematics service

3.20.4 The Porsche Car Connect telematics service

3.20.5 Volkswagen We Ecosystem and Volkswagen We Connect

3.20.6 The Volkswagen Car-Net telematics services

3.21 Volvo Car Group

3.21.1 Overview of Volvo passenger car models

3.21.2 The Volvo On Call telematics service

3.21.3 The Volvo Sensus Connect infotainment system

3.21.4 Volvo In-car Delivery, Concierge Services and Car sharing



4 Connected car ecosystem players

4.1 Telematics service providers

4.1.1 Airbiquity

4.1.2 Beijing Yesway Information Technology

4.1.3 Bright Box

4.1.4 Cerence

4.1.5 Harman Connected Services

4.1.6 Octo Telematics (Omoove)

4.1.7 PATEO

4.1.8 SiriusXM Connected Vehicle Services

4.1.9 Targa Telematics

4.1.10 WirelessCar

4.1.11 Xevo

4.2 Mobile operators

4.2.1 AT&T

4.2.2 Deutsche Telekom

4.2.3 Sprint

4.2.4 Telefnica Group

4.2.5 Verizon Communications and Verizon Connect

4.2.6 Vodafone and Vodafone Automotive

4.3 IoT managed service providers

4.3.1 Aeris

4.3.2 Cubic Telecom

4.3.3 Transatel

4.4 Marketplace and developer platform providers

4.4.1 CCC

4.4.2 High Mobility

4.4.3 LexisNexis

4.4.4 Otonomo

4.4.5 Smartcar

4.4.6 Verisk Analytics

4.4.7 Wejo



5 Market forecasts and trends

5.1 Car telematics market forecasts

5.1.1 Car sales forecast

5.1.2 Car telematics forecast

5.1.3 Car telematics in the EU28+EFTA and Eastern Europe

5.1.4 Car telematics in North America

5.1.5 Car telematics in Latin America

5.1.6 Car telematics in Asia-Pacific

5.1.7 Car telematics in the Middle East and Africa

5.1.8 Hardware and service revenue forecast

5.1.9 Embedded TCU shipments by technology

5.2 Application trends

5.2.1 Mass market safety services driven by regional mandates

5.2.2 OEM SVT services compete with aftermarket services in many countries

5.2.3 Connected navigation faces competition from free smartphone apps

5.2.4 Handset based infotainment services complements embedded solutions

5.2.5 Remote control features become standard

5.2.6 CRM solutions and vehicle diagnostics enable improved customer care

5.2.7 Usage-based insurance to remain an aftermarket service in most countries

5.2.8 Wi-Fi hotspots enable convenient connectivity for passengers

5.2.9 Over-the-air (OTA) updates reduce recall expenses

5.2.10 Call centre convenience services become less common

5.2.11 AI-powered in-car personal assistants to complement concierge services

5.2.12 Concierge services change form to services delivered to the vehicle

5.2.13 Apple CarPlay and Android Auto drive uptake of smartphone integration

5.2.14 Automotive OEMs to collaborate in a wide ecosystem of partners

5.2.15 Data exchanges to make OEM data available for third-party providers

5.2.16 In-vehicle commerce platforms are emerging on mature markets

5.3 Value chain analysis

5.3.1 Automotive suppliers

5.3.2 Telematics service providers

5.3.3 Car manufacturers

5.3.4 Telecoms industry players

5.3.5 Software, application and content suppliers

5.4 Mergers and acquisitions



