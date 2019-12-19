Saudi Arabia $1.64 Billion Gift Cards and Incentive Cards Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics to 2023
The gift card market (value terms) in Saudi Arabia increased at a CAGR of 17.5% during 2014-2018. Over the forecast period of 2019 to 2023, the market is expected to record a CAGR of 10.9%, increasing from US$ 1,089.0 million in 2019 to reach US$ 1,647.6 million by 2023.
This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of gift cards and corporate incentive cards market along with consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in Saudi Arabia. With over 150 KPIs at country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of gift and incentive card market dynamics.
- Gift cards: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report provides in-depth analysis of opportunities in both open loop and closed loop prepaid gift card categories. Assesses consumer behaviour by type of consumer (retail and corporate - SMB, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise), gifting occasion, digital gift card type, and market share by retail categories.
- Details six essential KPIs: number of cards in circulation, load value, unused value, average purchase value, average value per transaction, and value of transactions.
- Corporate incentive & loyalty cards: This report provides detailed market dynamics of corporate incentive cards, broadly segmented in four categories - consumer incentive card, employee incentive card, sales incentive card, and festival & other. It details market size and forecast at category level, by functional attribute (open loop and closed loop), and by corporate consumer segments (small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).
- Digital gift card analysis: Provides market size and forecast for digital gift cards, broken down by retail and corporate buyers and by occasion.
- Open loop and closed loop: Provides market estimates and forecasts to assess opportunities in open loop and closed loop gift and incentive card segments across consumer segments.
- Consumer attitude and behaviour: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies and interprets key prepaid KPIs, including spend by age, gender, and income level. In addition, it provides an overview of how consumers are currently using gift cards across key retail sectors.
- Retail spend: Breaks down retail spend across 12 categories / sectors to provide detailed insights on consumer behaviour and changing dynamics of gift card spend.
- Market share by retailer: Provides market share of closed loop gift cards by key retailers in Saudi Arabia.
Report Scope
Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments in Saudi Arabia
- Gross Load Value
- Transaction Value
- Unused Value
- Average Value Per Transaction
- Transaction Volume
- Average Value of Card Purchased
- Number of Cards
Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment in Saudi Arabia
- Retail Consumer
- Corporate Consumer (Small Scale, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise)
Digital Gift Card Market Size in Saudi Arabia
- By Retail Consumer
- By Retail Purchase Occasion
- By Corporate Consumer
- By Corporate Purchase Occasion
Gift Card Market Size by Retail Consumer in Saudi Arabia
- By Functional Attribute
- By Occasion
- Value by Purchase Channel
Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Saudi Arabia
- Health & Wellness
- Travel
- Apparel
- Electronics
- Fine Dining Restaurant
- Department Store
- Supermarket
- Specialty Retail Store
- Discount Store
- Gas Station or Convenience Store
- Fast Casual Restaurant
- Entertainment
- Other
Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics in Saudi Arabia
- Consumer Purchase Behaviour
- Gift Card Buyer by Age Group
- Gift Card Buyer by Income Level
- Gift Card Buyer by Gender
Gift Card Market Size by Corporate Consumer in Saudi Arabia
- By Functional Attribute
- By Key Segments
- Employee Incentive
- Sales Incentive
- Consumer Incentive
- Festival & Other
- By Scale of Business
- Budget Allocation Trend for 2019
Employee Incentive Gift Card Market Size in Saudi Arabia
- By Functional Attribute
- By Scale of Business
Sales Incentive Gift Card Market Size in Saudi Arabia
- By Functional Attribute
- By Scale of Business
Consumer Incentive Gift Card Market Size in Saudi Arabia
- Overall
- By Scale of Business
Festival & Others Gift Card Market Size in Saudi Arabia
- By Functional Attribute
- By Scale of Business
Companies Mentioned
- Savola Group
- Al Nahdi Commercial Group
- Landmark Group
- Saudi Co For Hardware (SACO)
- Abdullah Al-Othaim Markets Co
- Inter Ikea Systems BV
- Al Mutlaq Group
- Jarir Marketing Co
- Axiom Telecom LLC
- United Electronics Co
- Bin Dawood Group
- Arabian Oud Co
- El Faleh Group
- Al Aamer Furniture Co
- Abdul Samad Al Qurashi Co
- Al Romayzan Co
- Al Mawarid Holding Co
- Hussein Bakry Gazzaz & Co Ltd
- Yaseen United Group
- Inditex
- Industria de Diseo Textil SA
- Saudi Marketing Co
- Souq Group Pvt Ltd
- Arabian Food Supplies Co Ltd
- United Matbouli Group
- United Yousef M Naghi Co Ltd
