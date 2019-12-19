South Africa $1.25+ Billion Gift Cards and Incentive Cards Markets, 2014-2018 & 2019-2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Africa Gift Cards and Incentive Cards Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics - Market Size and Forecast (2014-2023), Analysis of Business and Retail Consumer Spending Pattern, Attitude & Behaviour - Updated in Q3, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The gift card market (value terms) in South Africa increased at a CAGR of 16.0% during 2014-2018. Over the forecast period of 2019 to 2023, the market is expected to record a CAGR of 11.4%, increasing from US$ 815.4 million in 2019 to reach US$ 1,257.9 million by 2023.



This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of gift cards and corporate incentive cards market along with consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in South Africa. With over 150 KPIs at country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of gift and incentive card market dynamics.



Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments in South Africa

Gross Load Value

Transaction Value

Unused Value

Average Value Per Transaction

Transaction Volume

Average Value of Card Purchased

Number of Cards

Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment in South Africa

Retail Consumer

Corporate Consumer (Small Scale, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise)

Digital Gift Card Market Size in South Africa

By Retail Consumer

By Retail Purchase Occasion

By Corporate Consumer

By Corporate Purchase Occasion

Gift Card Market Size by Retail Consumer in South Africa

By Functional Attribute

By Occasion

Value by Purchase Channel

Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in South Africa

Health & Wellness

Travel

Apparel

Electronics

Fine Dining Restaurant

Department Store

Supermarket

Specialty Retail Store

Discount Store

Gas Station or Convenience Store

Fast Casual Restaurant

Entertainment

Other

Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics in South Africa

Consumer Purchase Behaviour

Gift Card Buyer by Age Group

Gift Card Buyer by Income Level

Gift Card Buyer by Gender

Gift Card Market Size by Corporate Consumer in South Africa

By Functional Attribute

By Key Segments

Employee Incentive

Sales Incentive

Consumer Incentive

Festival & Other

By Scale of Business

Budget Allocation Trend for 2019

Employee Incentive Gift Card Market Size in South Africa

By Functional Attribute

By Scale of Business

Sales Incentive Gift Card Market Size in South Africa

By Functional Attribute

By Scale of Business

Consumer Incentive Gift Card Market Size in South Africa

Overall

By Scale of Business

Festival & Others Gift Card Market Size in South Africa

By Functional Attribute

By Scale of Business

Companies Mentioned



Shoprite Holdings Ltd

Pick 'n' Pay Stores Ltd

Internationale Spar Centrale BV

Wal-Mart Stores Inc

Woolworths Holdings Ltd (South Africa)

Edcon Holdings Ltd

Pepkor Holdings Ltd

Steinhoff International Holdings Ltd

Mr Price Group Ltd

Fruit & Veg City Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Clicks Group Ltd

Foschini Group Ltd

The Truworths Group Pty Ltd

Cashbuild Ltd

Bidvest Group Ltd

Hub (Pty) Ltd

The Iliad Africa Ltd

Liquor Boys CC

The Checkout (Pty) Ltd

Engen Petroleum Ltd

Avon Products Inc

British Petroleum Co Plc

The Royal Dutch Shell plc

Lewis Group Ltd

Stuttafords Holdings



