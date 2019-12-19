Japan's Hotel Market: Outlook and Forecast, 2019-2025 - Online Hotel Booking Market is Steadily Growing

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Japan Hotel Market, Volume & Forecast by Type, Ordering Platform (Online, Offline), Region, Hotel/Company" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Japan's Hotel Market is expected to be 26.8 Billion by the end of the year 2025.



Japan hotel industry has grown considerably in recent years, as the demand for hotel rooms is rising on the back of increasing inbound tourism in Japan.



The continued growth in inbound demand is driving the development of new hotels across Japan. Across the 9 major cities in Japan, it's predicted that between 2019 and 2021, the number of hotel rooms opening has increased 2.5 times over the past year, from around 30,000 to 80,000. City wise Kyoto will have the highest ratio of new rooms, followed by Osaka & Tokyo.



The Japanese government aims to attract 40 Million foreign tourists by 2020 and 60 Million by 2030. As several major events are set to take place in Japan - the Rugby World Cup (2019), Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics (2020), the Osaka-Kansai World Expo (2025). Besides, change in work style reform such as 4 days working, the increase in leisure time, "workstations" (working while on vacation), etc. will generate new domestic demand.



Moreover, with the assistance of internet hotel booking, the high-end hotel and mid-scale hotel in Japan is a significant contributor to the rapid development of the financial community. Foreign and domestic tourists in Japan are more likely to book their hotels through online mediums to the region, mostly in Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto, and Nagoya. However, in Japan hotel industry, Midscale hotels are facing oversupply conditions, and this is likely to persist going forward.



Market Dynamics



Growth Drivers



Growing Traveler Demand

Strong Demand Conditions

Accommodation Demand

Japan's Hotel Industry Newcomers Entery

Challenges

Identifying the Underlying Issues

Language Issues

Hotel Type - Mid-scale Hotel Market Dominates in the Japan Hotel Market



The report studies the market of the following hotel segments: High End, Mid Scale, and Budget. Mid Scale hotel controls the largest market share in this market place



Ordering Platform - Online Hotel Booking Market is Steadily Growing



The online hotel booking market is steadily increasing in the hotel industry in Japan. This study includes two kinds of a platform for ordering: online and offline. The online hotel industry is expected to develop tremendously by 2025.



Region - Japan Hotel Market



This report covers the status of 4 plus stars, 3 stars and 2 star hotels in Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto, Nagoya, and Rest of Japan. Each region offers the following information:

Room Numbers

Room Average Daily Rate (ADR)

Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR)

Occupancy Rate

Hotel/Company Analysis - All the hotels have been studied from two points

Recent Development or Strategy

Sales

Japan Hotel Market - By Hotel/Company

APA Hotels and Resorts

Marriot International

Tokyu Hotels

JR Hotel Group

Japan Hotel Market & Volume by Hotel Type

High-End Hotel (4+ star)

Mid-Scale Hotel (3+ star)

Budget Hotel (2+star)

Japan Hotel Market by Ordering Platform

Online

Offline

Japan 4 plus star, 3 stars and 2 star hotels Status by Region

Tokyo

Osaka

Kyoto

Nagoya

Rest of Japan

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sl35du

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.