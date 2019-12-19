Image Protect Expands Fotofy Platform Compatibility to Include Rapidly Growing Global Push Notification Marketplace

/EIN News/ -- SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE – Image Protect Inc. (OTC: IMTL) (imageprotect.com) (“Image Protect”, “IMTL”, or the “Company”), a global leader in the end-to-end copyright infringement sector, is excited to announce imminent steps and a pending partnership discussion that will expand the Fotofy Platform into the massive and rapidly growing Push Notification space.



The Company is beginning development of a software module that will allow Push Notifications to be compatible with the Fotofy Platform, creating a new multi-billion image channel of expansion that could drive enormous excess exposure for Fotofy image users, rightsholders, and brands. The Company is also in advanced discussions with a leading global Push Notification platform toward the formation of a strategic relationship to advance this agenda.

“The push notification space is thriving,” commented Matthew Goldman, CEO of Image Protect. “We are in discussions with a new partner that will facilitate our relatively rapid expansion into this new market. The software development hurdle is very manageable, and this step will open up an enormous additional market for our key platform components.”

Management notes that the evolution of data on the push notification space, including its clear superiority to traditional email-based marketing strategies in terms of click-thru rates and engagement, suggests a strong likelihood of continued growth in the overall size of the push notification market as well as the total number of push notifications delivered per day to web and mobile users over any timeframe into the future.

According to BusinessofApps.com, the average US smartphone user receives 46 push notifications per day (other estimates put that number above 60). And 40% of web push notification senders belong to either the ecommerce, media, publishing, or blogging sectors, suggesting that push notification relationships could function as gateway channels for more extensive growth in website-based expansion for the Fotofy network.

Mr. Goldman continued, “The success of Fotofy will be a function of the sheer number of eyeballs we can get focused on our code-augmented images. It’s that simple. Even without exploring the Push Notification avenue – even moving simply along the lines of viral sharing of images and conversion of sites on the web – we were already looking at enormous potential. But this move clearly and dramatically expands that potential.”



About Image Protect

Image Protect protects and monetizes creative works. By uniting technology with a team of copyright experts, we ensure that content providers preserve the value of their digital assets. Our web application monitors the global Internet to seek and collect evidence for illegally used visual content. Then our legal partners across North America, Europe, and Asia ensure our clients receive appropriate compensation for work used without valid license.



Safe Harbor Provision



Cautionary statement for purposes of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Information in this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, the results of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions include the execution and performance of contracts by the Company and its customers, suppliers and partners. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise.



Corporate Contact:

Image Protect

Lawrence Adams

larry.adams@imageprotect.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.