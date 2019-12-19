Liferay Announces OpenChain Conformance

Initiative of the Linux Foundation aims to make open source compliance simpler and more consistent

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liferay, Inc., which makes software that helps companies create digital experiences on web, mobile and connected devices, has formalized compliance with the OpenChain Project since October 29, 2019, becoming the first digital experience provider to do so. As open source projects take on an increasingly important role in enterprise software development, it is critical that vendors and customers have a clear understanding of their licensing requirements. The OpenChain Project seeks to address this need by codifying and standardizing open source license compliance across organizations.

"As a consensus-based initiative, the OpenChain Project relies on software vendors working together to ease the process of open source adoption," said Shane Coughlan, OpenChain General Manager. "Liferay has devoted considerable time and resources to formalizing their compliance with the OpenChain Specification and Liferay Licensing Counsel Matija Šuklje serves as a Strategic Advisor to our initiative. I look forward to continuing to work with Matija and the rest of the Liferay team to further advance the interests of the open source community.”

“Compliance with the OpenChain Specification marks a major milestone for our team,” said Matija Šuklje, Licensing Counsel at Liferay. “As a company that grew out of an open source project, Liferay has always been devoted to open standards and OpenChain compliance is an important part of that. Liferay serves thousands of global customers like Airbus, Bosch, Santander Bank and VMware. Our hope is that OpenChain continues to gain momentum as it provides legal certainty for our customers and other organizations leveraging open source technology in a mission-critical capacity.”

About Liferay:

Liferay makes software that helps companies create digital experiences on web, mobile and connected devices. Our platform is open source, which makes it more reliable, innovative and secure. We try to leave a positive mark on the world through business and technology. Thousands of organizations in financial services, healthcare, government, insurance, retail, manufacturing and multiple other industries use Liferay. Visit us at www.liferay.com.

About the OpenChain Project:

The OpenChain Project builds trust in open source by making open source license compliance simpler and more consistent. The OpenChain Specification defines a core set of requirements every quality compliance program must satisfy. The OpenChain Curriculum provides the educational foundation for open source processes and solutions, whilst meeting a key requirement of the OpenChain Specification. OpenChain Conformance allows organizations to display their adherence to these requirements. The result is that open source license compliance becomes more predictable, understandable and efficient for participants of the software supply chain.

About The Linux Foundation:

The Linux Foundation is the organization of choice for the world’s top developers and companies to build ecosystems that accelerate open technology development and industry adoption. Together with the worldwide open source community, it is solving the hardest technology problems by creating the largest shared technology investment in history. Founded in 2000, The Linux Foundation today provides tools, training and events to scale any open source project, which together deliver an economic impact not achievable by any one company. More information can be found at www.linuxfoundation.org.

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see our trademark usage page: https://www.linuxfoundation.org/trademark-usage.

Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

