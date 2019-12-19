Israel Tennis & Education Centers Foundation hosting International Youth Tournament in honor of the Lippy Family

ITEC Foundation hosting International Youth Tournament in honor of the Lippy Family at the Ettenberg Family Israel Tennis & Education Center in Haifa

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Israel Tennis & Education Centers (ITEC) Foundation will host an International Youth Tournament in honor of the Lippy Family at the Selma & Irving Ettenberg Family Israel Tennis & Education Center – Haifa beginning on Saturday, December 21st.

Eight (8) teams will compete in this special international tennis tournament, held for the first time with the participation of student athletes from 8 countries, including Belarus, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Greece, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Israel.

The U-12 tournament is a team and individual tournament, and is dedicated to the Lippy Family: Bill, an ITEC Founder, and his wife Sandra, a former International Chair and Global Resource Development Chair, have been dedicated to transforming the lives of children through tennis and education for over 45 years. Dr. Bill Lippy, 91, and his wife Sandra, are travelling especially from the US with the entire Lippy family, including their children and grandchildren, for the event.

Of the ITEC's six founders in the 1970's, only two are alive today: Dr. Bill Lippy and Dr. Ian Froman, 82, who lives in Israel. Lippy was a leading Otolaryngologist in the US, who came to Israel after the Six Day War to treat injured IDF soldiers and to teach his internationally recognized stapedectomy surgery for treatment of deafness to Israeli doctors. In the 1970's he started fundraising to develop tennis in Israel and to provide a safe and nurturing place for children in the periphery to come after school for sports and other critical educational services. Sandra Lippy has worked diligently along-side her husband and is one of the ITEC's leading forces in fundraising to this day.

The celebratory opening ceremony of the International Youth Tournament will take place on Saturday, December 21st and the finals will be played on December 28th. All activities will take place at the Selma & Irving Ettenberg Family Israel Tennis & Education Center – Haifa.

Eight (8) teams, girls and boys, will compete in this tournament. Each team will include two girls, two boys and a captain. Each tie will include two boys singles matches, two girls singles matches, a boys and girls doubles match. In addition, all the players will compete in an individual tournament throughout the week.

The teams scheduled to play are from Belarus, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Greece, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Israel. The Israeli team will be represented by Mika Buchnik and May Fadida, both National Academy players. The Israeli boys are Itay Ezra from the Israel Tennis & Education Center - Akko and Leon Sulochansky from the Marjorie Sherman

Israel Tennis & Education Center – Ashkelon. The team is captained by Rafi Cohen.

The Israel Tennis & Education Centers (ITEC) was founded in 1976 and over the last 43 years it has grown and evolved into one of the largest social service agencies for children in Israel. ITEC has transformed the lives of hundreds of thousands of children with the goal of igniting hope and opening pathways to a successful future for them and for Israel, now and for generations to come.

ITEC has created a model of ethnic integration through sports in a safe environment where each and every child is afforded the opportunity to play, dream, learn and make friends within a peaceful community. Many see the centers within their communities as a stable, nurturing “second home” that supports them as they develop into productive, healthy, well-rounded adults, with thousands receiving scholarships to university and employment opportunities, as a result of their participation.

The organization is focused on the core values of education, equality, empowerment and well-being. Through its social impact programs, a wide range of children are served, including youth at risk, immigrants from Ethiopian and Russia and children with special needs, from autism and ADHD to Down Syndrome as well as those with developmental and physical disabilities.

The goal of Israel Tennis & Education Centers is to ensure that every child in Israel is healthy, educated, equal and equipped to pursue their dreams, without religious, economic or social barriers, and has the opportunity to reach their full potential.

For more information or to attend this event, please go to www.ITECenters.org or contact Jacqueline Glodstein, Executive Vice President of Global Development at 212-784-9201 or jglodstein@ITECenters.org . Tax deductible contributions are appreciated.

About the Israel Tennis & Education Centers Foundation:

The Israel Tennis & Education Centers Foundation (ITC) is 501 (c) 3 not-for-profit organization that works tirelessly through the mediums of education and sport to enhance the development of Israeli youth. Since opening its first center in Ramat Hasharon in 1976, the ITEC has helped over 500,00 children, many of whom come from outlying and underserved towns throughout Israel. The 14 Israel Tennis & Education Centers stretch from Kiryat Shmona on the Lebanese border in the North to Beer Sheva bordering the Negev Desert in the South. www.ITECenters.org

