Global IoT in Aviation Market, 2019-2025 Analysis Report

The IoT in aviation market is projected to grow from USD 593 million in 2019 to USD 1,941 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 21.9% during the forecast period.

The IoT in aviation market comprises major players such as Microsoft Corporation (US), IBM (US), Huawei (China), Cisco (US), Wind River (US), Amadeus IT Group (Spain), SITAONAIR (Switzerland), Honeywell (US), Blip Systems (Denmark), Tata Sons (India), and Sendum Wireless Corporation (Canada). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the IoT in aviation market in the industry, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Increasing operational efficiency and improved passenger experience are expected to drive the IoT in aviation market.



Advancements in wireless network technologies increased efficiency and connectivity, and improved passenger experience are some of the major factors driving the market.



By end market, the airports segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.



By end market, the airports segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Modern-day airport requirements have increased in terms of complexity and scale in comparison to initial days of commercial flying. With growing passenger traffic, airports are finding innovative ways to lower their operational costs and generate new revenue streams. By leveraging technologies such as IoT, airports can enhance their efficiency, specifically in the area of baggage handling, passenger handling, and air traffic control.



By application, the asset management segment is expected to lead the IoT in aviation market during the forecast period.

Asset management helps in business optimization by analyzing various data sets that are gathered, and reduce operational costs. Asset management is further segmented into fleet management, crew management, aircraft maintenance, and aircraft manufacturing.



IoT in aviation market in the Rest of the World is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The IoT in aviation market in the Rest of the World is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the aviation sector with increasing passenger traffic and aircraft fleet size encourages the adoption of IoT technology in airports and airlines in these regions to reduce operational costs and streamline business processes.



