NAV CANADA reports November traffic figures

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NAV CANADA announced today its traffic figures for the month of November 2019 as measured in weighted charging units for enroute, terminal and oceanic air navigation services, in comparison to the last fiscal year.

Traffic in November 2019 increased by an average of 0.5 per cent compared to the same month in 2018. NAV CANADA's fiscal year runs from September 1 to August 31.



Weighted charging units represent a traffic measure that reflects the number of flights, aircraft size and distance flown in Canadian airspace.



About NAV CANADA

NAV CANADA is a private, not-for-profit company, established in 1996, providing air traffic control, airport advisory services, weather briefings and aeronautical information services for more than 18 million square kilometres of Canadian domestic and international airspace.



The Company is internationally recognized for its safety record, and technology innovation. Air traffic management systems developed by NAV CANADA are used by air navigation service providers in countries worldwide.





