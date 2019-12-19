Angola: Metallic production ends import

Luanda, ANGOLA, December 19 - The local production of metallic structures used in construction of bridges, flyover and manufacturing of tanks will allow the country to put an end to the import of this material.,

This was said Wednesday by the State Secretary for Industry, Ivan do Prado.

Ivan do Prado made the statement to the press at the end of the President João Lourenço's visit to the factory of this metal structures and bridge construction.

He described the unit as a solution to the current works, as the government will pay in local currency.

Located in the industrial center of Kikuxi, Viana municipality, the metalworking unit belongs to the group “Afriperfil”.

The unit has 50 workers, of whom 47 national and seven foreigners.

The group Afriperfil invested about USD 3 million in project.

The imported raw material for the production of sheet metal profiling, water boiler and trim profiles is already produced in Angola.

