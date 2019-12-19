Angolan president unveils Luanda dialysis center

Luanda, ANGOLA, December 19 - Angolan head of State João Lourenço Thursday inaugurated the Luanda Hemodialysis Center with capacity to assist 90 patients with chronic renal failure a day. ,

Attached to Luanda General Hospital (HGL), the Center will provide assistance to 30 patients in each of the 4-hour three shifts, said to Angop the general director of HGL, Carlos Zeca.

The unit will operate in a first phase with 30 specialised chairs and three physicians, who will be assisted by junior doctors, nursing technicians and administrative staff.

The inauguration of Luanda dialysis Center is part of a two-day visit the President pays, since Wednesday, to Luanda province.

On Thursday, the Angolan Head of State also inaugurated the satellite city of Zango 5, Viana municipality.

The President visits Thursday Quiminha Integrated Agricultural and Regional Development Project, in the Icolo and Bengo municipality, the last stage of his tour to Luanda province.

