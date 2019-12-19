Enphase Energy Streamlines Commercial Solar Business for Solair

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world’s leading supplier of solar microinverters, today announced that Solair LLC, a commercial solar installation and green energy consulting firm based in Delaware, deploys Enphase microinverters on commercial solar projects to precisely right-size systems for financial incentives and interconnection requirements, improve installation time, and issue production guarantees with confidence.



Solair deploys Enphase microinverters in both commercial and residential applications to streamline both the installation and maintenance of its customers’ systems. To ensure system performance, Solair uses the Enphase Combiner 3C™ device with integrated Cat-M Cellular modem and the Enphase Enlighten™ monitoring platform to detect soiling on arrays located in remote rural and agricultural areas. Because Enphase microinverter-based systems do not suffer from the size restrictions common to other inverter technologies, Solair can optimize the size of agricultural solar systems to precisely meet government incentives and utility interconnect requirements, allowing its customers to optimize their pay-back periods.

“Enphase microinverters provide the combination of reliability, ease-of-use, and monitoring features that have allowed us to build and scale a successful commercial solar business,” said Allen Hazzard, owner at Solair LLC. “We can enter into production guarantees with confidence not only because we observe microinverter reliability that is at least on par with module reliability, but also because microinverters don’t pose the risk of taking out an entire string of modules, and partial array soiling does not drag a whole system’s production down. Standardizing on Enphase microinverters across our residential and our commercial businesses also allows us to take advantage of dynamic labor efficiencies since our technicians can install and maintain either type of system.”

“Enphase is focused on delivering high-quality, reliable energy products that are easy to deploy and manage in both residential and commercial-scale solar applications,” said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. "We applaud companies like Solair that take full advantage of the labor and maintenance efficiencies of our microinverter products to build commercial solar portfolios.”

To find out more about commercial solar solutions from Solair, please visit the Solair LLC website .

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company, delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that connect solar generation, storage and management on one intelligent platform. The Company revolutionized solar with its microinverter technology and produces the world’s only truly integrated solar plus storage solution. Enphase has shipped more than 23 million microinverters, and approximately one million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in 130 countries. For more information, visit www.enphase.com and follow the company on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

Enphase, Enphase Combiner 3C, Enphase Enlighten, the Enphase logo, and other trademarks or service names are the trademarks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected quality, reliability, performance and advantages of Enphase Energy’s products and technology and the ease of use and efficiencies in using such products. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase's current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties including those risks described in more detail in Enphase’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents on file with the SEC and available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

Images Available: http://go.enphase.com/enphase-media-room

Contact: Christian Zdebel, pr@enphase.com , 484-788-2384



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.