GroupOne Health Source Announces New Brand and Website Launch

/EIN News/ -- JEFFERSON CITY, Mo., Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GroupOne Health Source, a leading provider of eClinicalWorks revenue cycle management solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of a new corporate brand strategy and website that elevates the company's corporate identity and supports its unique client success model.



Kaitlyn Houseman, Marketing and Communications Manager for GroupOne Health Source, announced last week that the company would officially be changing its name to Revele. The announcement came at the company's first-ever annual TEAM event held in St. Louis, Missouri. The new corporate brand strategy and website is expected to elevate the company's corporate identity and support its unique client success model.

"We have grown our business significantly over the last several years. Our new brand represents the natural evolution of that transformation," said Arun Murali, Chief Executive Officer. "We are thrilled to debut our new company website today. Revele offers customers everything they need to run a successful medical practice more efficiently. Our new website truly ties together our revenue cycle management, healthcare analytics, and eClinicalWorks electronic health records services allowing each visitor to quickly and clearly understand the value we bring to healthcare."

The new corporate brand identity includes a new logo, a modern interpretation of the company's new 'R' insignia. The newly redesigned website reflects the new brand identity and showcases the company's advantages and competitive strengths, including its employees. Revele's new website features a modern design, improved functionality, and easy access to information to help healthcare professionals make well-informed decisions about their revenue cycle management and electronic health records implementation needs. Visitors are encouraged to explore the website and sign up for Revele's blog to stay up-to-date on revenue cycle trends and best practices at https://www.revelemd.com.

About Revele

Revele is a leading provider of revenue cycle management solutions and eClinicalWorks implementation, training, and consulting for physician practices, hospital-owned physician groups, health centers, and enterprise networks across the nation. The company has been named to the Inc. 5000 list for three years and ranked as "Best in Class" in the Medical Group Management Association's (MGMA) list of top medical business and service organizations. The company is privately held and operated from Missouri and Indianapolis. For more information, please visit www.revelemd.com .

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Kaitlyn Houseman at khouseman@revelemd.com.







