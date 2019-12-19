Simple procurement accelerates adoption of Mapbox live mapping in Candian government

Award adds geospatial dimension to Strategic Plan for Information Management and Information Technology guiding principles

/EIN News/ -- Washington, DC, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WASHINGTON DC – December 2019 Mapbox, the AI-driven live mapping platform, has been awarded a Software Licensing Supply Arrangement (SLSA) via Public Works and Government Services Canada. This award streamlines and simplifies the procurement, access, and implementation of Mapbox’s world class location data and services for all levels of the Government of Canada.

Since its inception, Mapbox has helped public sector organizations make better sense of their data through visualization and analysis to improve mission-critical outcomes, support coordinated response, and maximize efficiencies and transparency across diverse groups with unique requirements. In particular, Mapbox specializes in helping the public sector to:

Support defense & intelligence missions by providing an interoperable system for planning and execution

Analyze, visualize and disseminate location information using modern and scalable architecture for cloud and on-premise environments

Increase transparency for the public to help optimize spending, maximize effectiveness, and make better decisions.

Gain insights into communities and the needs of citizens by improving communication and safety.

“Mapbox was created to provide mission critical location and data intelligence in the field,” said Mapbox National Security lead John Dombzalski. “From mapping election results in Afghanistan, to delivering for our partners in state and national capitals around the world, our tools have been hardened to meet the needs of global government and defense partners.”

Anthony Calamito, Director of Government Programs at Mapbox said, “As an approved SLSA vendor we look forward to increasing our support to the Government of Canada as they look to modernize technology platforms, combat ever-changing threats, and provide modern location services to all Canadians.”

Adopting Mapbox will assist the Government of Canada in the execution of each guiding principle outlined under their Strategic Plan for Information Management and Information Technology: client and service-centered design, open, enterprise-first, secure, cloud-first, and enabling a modern workplace.

Mapbox offerings are available to the Canadian public sector through SLSA Contract #EN578-100808/360/EE. For more information, contact the Mapbox public sector team at government@mapbox.com

About Mapbox

Mapbox is the live location platform for over 1.6 million developers and provides global basemaps, real-time traffic, location search and navigation capabilities via scalable APIs and open SDKs. Founded in 2010, Mapbox has scaled into a global company supporting customers building various digital experiences like standard mobile apps, augmented reality (AR) or virtual reality (VR), gaming, connected cars, internet of things (IoT), and web apps. In doing so, their services power industry leaders like Bosch, CNN, Facebook, General Electric, IBM, Porsche, Snapchat, Tableau, and The Weather Channel. As a foundation for other platforms, Mapbox uniquely scales with the needs of a customer and has the flexibility to integrate into existing systems and platforms.

