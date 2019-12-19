Nozomi Networks Delivers OT and IoT Cybersecurity to Cisco ISE

Latest Cisco-certified integration extends network access controls to OT and IoT networks – adds to a growing arsenal of Cisco with Nozomi Networks technology integrations

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nozomi Networks Inc. , the leader in OT and IoT security, today announced its Guardian solution for real-time cyber security and OT and IoT network visibility has received Cisco Compatible certification to integrate with Cisco Identity Service Engine (ISE). This latest Cisco integration provides comprehensive visibility into OT and IoT assets so IT teams can holistically secure ubiquitous access, streamline connectivity, and ensure they apply security best practices across all their networks.



“As more organizations move toward converged IT, OT and IoT networks, expanding relationships with IT vendors like Cisco can improve customer outcomes,” said 451 Research Analyst Patrick Daly. “These types of integrations enable customers to build more advanced functionality for IT, OT and IoT security and visibility.”

Integrated with ISE via Cisco’s pxGrid (Platform Exchange Grid), Guardian detects new OT and IoT assets as they are introduced to an environment and sends context-rich alerts to ISE to take action. With Nozomi Networks Guardian deployed at the access switch or router in OT and IoT networks, Cisco ISE can enforce policies to block or authorize endpoints. This enables IT teams responsible for managing network access to define and manage security policies based on identity and location of operational and IoT assets. This integration also permits Guardian to instruct Cisco ISE to place an offending endpoint into an Adaptive Network Control quarantine policy, to take actions against the offending endpoint as a condition in the global authorization policy.

Nozomi Networks certified integration with ISE builds on prior Cisco integrations widely deployed in the field, including integrations with:

Cisco Adaptive Security Appliance (ASA) firewall and network security platform

When integrated with Nozomi Networks Guardian, IT teams can extend multi-threat firewall protections and policy enforcement to their OT and IoT networks. Cisco Firepower Threat Defense (FTD) network security traffic management

When integrated with Nozomi Networks Guardian, IT teams can extend intrusion detection and prevention defenses to their OT and IoT networks. Cisco Catalyst 9300 compute module and Cisco Connected Grid Router (CGR)

With a container version of Nozomi Networks Guardian embedded on the compute module of the Catalyst 9300 ethernet switch, IT teams save rack space while seamlessly gaining OT and IoT asset discovery, vulnerability assessment, threat detection, and anomaly detection. This embedded integration is also available on the CGR, delivering the same capabilities in a rugged environment.

Deep understanding of the complexities of operational networks, plus continuous innovation and expertise in artificial intelligence have made Nozomi Networks the industry standard for threat detection and visibility for industrial control networks, and the leader in OT and IoT security. Today Nozomi Networks solutions support hundreds of thousands of devices in more than 1,400 installations spanning energy, manufacturing, mining, transportation, utilities and critical infrastructure. Customers include six of the world’s top 20 oil and gas operators, four of the top 10 electric utilities, four of the top mining operations and five of the world’s top 10 pharmaceutical companies.

A global leader in IT networking, solutions and services, Cisco helps companies of all sizes connect, communicate and collaborate. Cisco's network-centric platform is changing the nature of everyday work life. Through its own innovation and a deep pool of technology partnerships, Cisco offers a broad range of products and solutions used to form information networks or give people access to them.

“Organizations all over the world rely on Cisco for their business and information networks,” said Chet Namboodri, Nozomi Networks Vice President, Worldwide Business Development. “As IT, OT and IoT networks converge, customers are requiring more advanced, integrated OT and IoT security solutions into those network environments. This latest integration with Cisco strengthens our joint efforts to provide global IT teams with a more effective, unified approach enriched with correlated OT, IoT and IT network visibility, security, mitigation and management capabilities.”

About Nozomi Networks

Nozomi Networks is accelerating the pace of digital transformation by pioneering innovation for OT and IoT security and visibility. Leading the industry, we make it possible to tackle escalating cyber risks in a converging world of IT and OT. In a single solution, Nozomi Networks delivers network visibility, threat detection and insight to thousands of the largest critical infrastructure, energy, manufacturing, mining, transportation and other industrial sites around the world. www.nozominetworks.com

