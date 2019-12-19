Legacy Breweries Chooses MicroStar to Deliver Multi-Brewery Logistics Platform

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legacy Breweries has selected MicroStar Logistics to deliver keg supply-chain solutions for its growing collection of partner breweries. This keg logistics platform will add to Legacy’s foundation of providing best-of-class processes and efficiencies for Ninkasi Brewing, Aspen Brewing, Laurelwood Brewing and future brewing partners.



“When it came time to choose how to manage the optimal solution for the draft business for our expanding network of breweries, we knew we needed a company that shares Legacy’s commitment to quality and sustainability, has a proven track record and significant scale. MicroStar checks all of those boxes in a big way,” said Don Bryan, CEO Legacy Breweries. “Kegs are a critical part of our businesses and it’s comforting to know we now have MicroStar as an extension of our breweries for years to come.”

“We have worked with the team at Aspen Brewing for a number of years and are excited to begin our partnership with Ninkasi and Laurelwood… all three breweries have rich traditions of brewing only the highest quality beers earning them loyal followings,” said MicroStar’s SVP of Commercial, Casey Dodson. “We are excited to support these three leading breweries as well as future breweries under the Legacy umbrella as they continue to grow.”

Legacy Breweries’ new logistics platform simplifies operations across partner breweries by eliminating the complexity related to managing multiple floats of kegs. In addition, participating breweries will benefit from just-in-time keg deliveries, ordering flexibility, keg supply assurance, access to MicroStar’s keg quality services, and the reduction of freight-related greenhouse gas emissions.

About MicroStar

Founded in 1996 and based in the heart of Denver, Colorado, MicroStar Logistics is the leading diversified keg solutions provider. MicroStar's Keg Management division leverages two pools of kegs -- KegCraft-branded kegs for midsize, regional brewers and MicroStar-branded kegs for large, national brewers -- to deliver cost-effective outsourced keg solutions. MicroStar’s Quality Services division is the leading keg repair and maintenance operation helping to maintain the quality and lengthen the lifespans of some of the largest keg fleets in the world. For additional information, visit www.MicroStarLogistics.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

