Stephanie Cameron Appointed to Governor’s Council for Workforce and Economic Development

/EIN News/ -- TULSA, Okla., Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAON, Inc. announced Stephanie Cameron, Community Relations Administrator at AAON has been appointed by Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt to the Governor’s Council for Workforce and Economic Development.



Cameron has been an advocate and leader in the promotion of manufacturing, STEM and skilled trades locally and nationally and continues that work in her role with AAON, a leading manufacturer of heating and cooling products. She serves on the boards of The Manufacturing Institute, Leadership Oklahoma, The Tulsa Regional STEM Alliance, the Tulsa Area Manufacturer’s Association, and Resonance Center for Women, among others.

Cameron was recognized with the Goodwill Industries of Tulsa TulsaWORKS Hero Award, as one of the YWCA’s 2017 Women of the Year, the Journal Record’s 2017 Women of the Year, Oklahoma Magazine’s 2017 40 Under 40, the Journal Record’s 2016 Women of the Year, Tulsa World’s People to Watch in 2016, and a 2016 Journal Record Achiever Under 40.

The Governor’s Council is the State Workforce Development Board under the federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA). Its purpose is to guide the development of a comprehensive and coordinated workforce development system for the state and monitor its operation. It also reviews and makes recommendations that will align the workforce system, including education, with the economic development goals of the state for the purpose of creating workforce and economic development systems that are integrated and provides Oklahoma a competitive advantage in a global economy.

“We are pleased to announce this appointment. Ms. Cameron has been essential in strengthening the AAON workforce and improving our company. I am confident she will be valuable asset to the Governor’s Council, as she continues her role at AAON,” said Scott Asbjornson, Vice President and CFO, AAON.

About AAON

AAON is engaged in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment consisting of standard, semi-custom, and custom rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, condensing units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls. Since the founding of AAON in 1988, AAON has maintained a commitment to design, develop, manufacture and deliver heating and cooling products to perform beyond all expectations and demonstrate the value of AAON to our customers. For more information, please visit www.AAON.com .

Contact:

Stephanie Cameron

AAON, Inc.

918-688-9796

stephaniec@aaon.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.