Italian Foreign minister expresses interest in visiting Angola

Luanda, ANGOLA, December 19 - The minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy, Luigi Di Maio, has expressed interest to visit Angola as part of the strengthening of friendship and cooperation ties between the two governments and countries, the Angolan Embassy in Italy said in a statement on Wednesday.,

According to the note that has reached ANGOP, the intention of the Italian top diplomat was expressed during a meeting with Angolan ambassador to Italy, Maria de Fátima Jardim.

The meeting discussed the ongoing reforms in Angola and the strengthening of bilateral cooperation.

Angola and Italy hold cooperation relations since 1977, when they signed a Memorandum which established a Bilateral Commission and afterwards a Joint Cooperation Commission.

Italy was the first country in Western Europe to recognise Angola's independence on 18 February 1976.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.