Behind the Wheel: Christmas Delivered

/EIN News/ -- Many children across the world will be looking forward to opening their presents on Christmas Day. But just imagine if those gifts could have a lasting and positive impact on their lives throughout the whole year and even beyond. This is exactly what IVECO’s Solidarity Cargo initiative has delivered to a remote part of Brazil. Watch this Christmas episode at: cnhindustrial.com/christmasdelivered_en

London, December 19, 2019

IVECO, the commercial vehicles brand of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI), has deep roots in Brazil, with extensive manufacturing presence in the country. And in order to integrate more effectively in the countries and communities in which CNH Industrial operates, the Company and its brands adopt social initiatives that respect both people and the region. In this vein, IVECO inaugurated the Solidarity Cargo project in South America back in 2015 with the aim of helping underprivileged communities in concrete ways.

This year Christmas cheer was brought to an isolated corner of Minas Gerais state in northern Brazil, to the poetically named town of Fruta de Leite, literally ‘Milk Fruit’ town. The town’s 6,000 inhabitants, predominantly involved in subsistence farming, were visited not by Santa’s sleigh but by an IVECO Hi-Way truck, laden with educational materials, which will be used in the town’s schools and day care centers. Notebooks, pencil cases, educational games and play equipment were among just some of the 2,000 items which will be put to good use. These items will make a significant difference to their day-to-day lives.

Watch this inspirational webisode during which we hear from students, teachers and youth workers, who all pay testament to the real-life impact these gifts will have. Discover how this was more than just about transporting goods from one place to another, rather it was about carrying hope, the means to make a difference and most importantly the dream of a better future.

