Defence minister praises cooperation with Portugal

Lisbon, ANGOLA, December 19 - Angola's minister of Defence Salviano Sequeira Tuesday in Lisbon, Portugal, considered long and excellent the existing military cooperation between the two countries. ,

Salviano Sequeira was speaking to journalists at the end of a visit to the Cyber Defence Centre, an institution under the umbrella of the Portuguese Defence Ministry.

The minister received assurance on the intentions of availability for broad collaboration in this specific sector of the Armed Forces.

According to him, there is already a facility in the country carrying out some cyber-security tests, having expressed interest in taking advantage of the Portuguese experience.

He also spoke of the broad military cooperation programme under which several Portuguese and Angolan advisers attend training in Angola in three branches of the armed forces (Army, Air Force and Navy).

