ARX, a new integrated suite of security services launched to redefine security with modern identity

Next-generation security solution improves accuracy and real-time digital identity management

CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, December 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Privacy management oversight and coordination is a business imperative for corporates across the world. Privacy is now a global issue and data security is a vital component of every organisation’s infrastructure. Critical to every organisation’s success is its ability to protect proprietary information and customer data, from those who can abuse it. ARX is an integrated suite of security services to provide end-to-end security with regard to user identification, authentication, single sign-on and entitlements. Built on the robust principles of Design Thinking at the R&D Innovation Lab at Intellect, it is trusted by over 200 financial institutions worldwide and for the first time, we are launching ARX as a standalone product for corporates.

In today’s dynamic digital environment, cyber security challenges pose a grave risk not only to financial institutions and governments, but also other industry segments: IT, Telecom, Education, Retail, Travel and Energy, etc. There are various ways in which the security could be compromised: hackers deploy many techniques to steal passwords and attempt to gain access to the system. Secondly, in many companies, IT departments are failing to provide adequate access controls to employees using their internal and cloud-based systems. Thirdly, poor authentication strategies and their implementation can leave your system compromised and the loss of user data can lead to permanent shutdown of business organisations.

Key Benefits of ARX Security Solutions:

Single Login: Single sign-on (SSO) enables users to securely authenticate with multiple applications and websites by logging in only once—with just one set of credentials (username and password).

• Efficient, cost-effective and nimble identity infrastructure for IT

• Helping users to increase their productivity as they can seamlessly connect to multiple IT resources using the same credentials

• Mitigate risk of having lost, weak and shared passwords, by restricting access to services via various intelligent integrations like OAuth, SAML, and RSA

Enforce Strong Authentication: Multi-factor authentication, a security system that verifies a user’s identity by requiring multiple credentials.

• Enable ‘MFA Everywhere’ within on-premise with strong integration support

• Easy configuration of authentication through simple question-answer, finger authentication and random pin generation device



User Management: Limit the amount of damage that an employee acting inappropriately or maliciously can do with existing privileges.

• ARX will be a one-stop-shop for not just authentication, but also access controls, privileges, single sign-on and security policies, and activity auditing across organisation

• On-board and de-board bulk users with exact accuracy

Visibility, Detection and Response: A major challenge of a good incident response program is balancing the need for visibility, detection and response with the cost and complexity of building and maintaining a usable and effective security stack.

“Identity and access management market growth is attributed to the increasing risks of data exposure, data loss, data leakage, insider attacks, and insecure usage. These cyber-attacks are fuelled by the rapid adoption of emerging technologies such as cloud-based services, Internet of Things (IoT), and Bring Your Own Devices (BYOD) across organisations” said, Ramanan S V, CEO, Strategic Monetisation, Intellect Design Arena Limited.

He further added “ARX, the newly integrated security service suite will give the businesses the security they need to secure digital identities of users and restrain unauthorised access. It's an enterprise-grade service, built for on-premise, but compatible with any cloud deployment. With ARX, IT can manage any employees’ / customers’ access to any application from any device. ARX was built to address the security concerns of over 200 leading financial institutions around the world. The same security suite is now available to enterprises across all industry verticals.”

ARX will be offering a 90-day free trial period for organisations to get a complete picture of how the integrated suite of security services could possibly benefit them. It also allows them to discover its rich feature-set and align with the organisation’s objectives.

To access the free trial of ARX, please visit: https://www.arxsuite.com/





