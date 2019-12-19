VPN.com Partner Total Server Solutions Raises $35.5M to Expand VPN Hosting & Network

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, FORT WORTH, Texas and WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earlier this year VPN.com selected Total Server Solutions (TSS) as the #1 Recommended VPN Hosting Provider after completing research on more than 900 different VPN providers and their hosting solutions. TSS has announced to expand this commitment to VPN, streaming and resource-intensive hosting solutions by raising $35.5 million.

“Total Server Solutions delivers ultra-reliable bandwidth and compute resources to many of the largest VPN and video streaming providers in the world. These brands have millions of users that TSS consistently delivers a premium Internet experience for. There is a reason they have succeeded the way they have,” said Michael Gargiulo , CEO at VPN.com.

Total Server Solutions was founded in 2005 by the current CIO Carlos Carluccio , CTO Ryan DiRocco and CEO Gary Simat . Their vision was bolstered with Series A of $7 million from Layer 7 Capital in 2018.

"We have covered a lot of ground with acquiring and integrating two great companies since Layer 7's initial investment , more than doubling our geographic footprint, tripling the talent on the team, and completing our base platform layer which provides capacity and automation for rapid growth around the globe," said Gary Simat, CEO of Total Server Solutions.

Since 2017, Total Server Solutions has been rapidly expanding their hosting solutions for VPN providers. By making it easier for VPN companies to migrate, deploy and scale their systems across 21 locations TSS has been able to establish themselves as a global leader in VPN hosting.

“By 2030 there will be $100 billion in VPN services sold each year. We are very excited for TSS, a great partner of ours, and all of the VPN providers they provide solutions for. This investment will provide Gary, his vision and TSS with many new cloud, VPN and hardware opportunities to capitalize on this momentum,” Michael Gargiulo said.

In November, Crestline Investments, Inc, led by Douglas Bratto and Will Palmer contributed $28.5 million in financing to the company. This was followed by another $8 million investment from Layer 7 Capital, led by Steve K. Lee for a total of $35.5 million.

"We will continue executing on our focus on helping companies with their digital transformation initiatives in ways that best fit their goals, be it over our global cloud and bare metal platform, which resides directly on internet exchange points within major markets, commodity cloud providers such as AWS, Azure, and GCP, or emerging edge solutions partners," Gary Simat concluded.

In 2019 Total Server Solutions was #362 on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 and #1546 on Inc. Mazaines’s 5,000 Fastest Growing Companies.

For new orders, deployments or critical migrations to Total Server Solutions please contact Jason Brozena at: jason.brozena@totalserversolutions.com or Omar Rodriguez at: omar.rodriguez@totalserversolutions.com

An overview of TSS hosting solutions can be found at: https://www.totalserversolutions.com/media/TSS-Overview.pdf

See More: Total Server Solutions Acquires NationalNet in 6th Acquisition

https://totalserversolutions.com/about

See More : VPN.com Selects Total Server Solutions as the #1 VPN Hosting Provider for 2019

https://www.bloomberg.com/press-releases/2019-09-24/vpn-com-selects-torguard-as-the-1-vpn-for-file-sharing-torrenting

See More: Total Server Solutions Achieves VMware Cloud Verified Status

https://hostingjournalist.com/cloud-hosting/total-server-solutions-achieves-vmware-cloud-verified-status/

See More : VPN.com Partner Total Server Solutions Puts on Event for Atlanta Tech Leaders

https://markets.businessinsider.com/news/stocks/vpn-com-partner-total-server-solutions-puts-on-event-for-atlanta-tech-leaders-1028575225

See More : VPN.com Warns President Trump & ICANN to Terminate All Iranian Domain Names

https://finance.yahoo.com/news/vpn-com-warns-president-trump-064406432.html

See More : VPN.com’s Sharjil Saleem Announces Encrypt.com and Ninja.com Domain Names For Sale at: vpn.com/domains https://apnews.com/Globe%20Newswire/2350ee40b9c71bf098270dac4d3c920f

See More : VPN.com Warns Fox News About Major Website Security & HTTPS Risks

https://hostingjournalist.com/news/vpn-com-warns-fox-news-about-major-website-security-https-risks/

See More : VPN.com and Representative Colton Moore Acquire BrianKemp.com for Governor of Georgia https://www.timesfreepress.com/news/local/story/2018/oct/15/citing-campaign-warfare-state-rep-buys-brikem/481045/

See More: Gary Simat, CEO of Total Server Solutions, invited to join Atlanta Business Chronicle Leadership Trust

https://blog.totalserversolutions.com/gary-simat-ceo-of-total-server-solutions-invited-to-join-atlanta-business-chronicle-leadership-trust/

About Total Server Solutions

Total Server Solutions provides managed services, high-performance infrastructure and custom solutions to individuals and businesses in a range of industries. TSS is the premier hybrid cloud and edge solutions company with nodes in 25 major metros in North America, Europe and Asia.

TSS helps over 4,000 customers ranging from large-scale financial institutions and advertising platform operators to telecommunication companies and VPN providers manage, secure and back-up mission-critical applications.

About VPN.com

VPN.com is the worldwide leader in Virtual Private Network (VPN) research and statistics. The company has collected 188,000 data points spanning more than 900 VPN providers, giving people the only way to quickly review and compare hundreds of VPN services by price, features and many other filters at once.

VPN.com’s mission is to help 1 billion people find their VPN by 2025. The company aims to accomplish this through transparent research, easy to navigate recommendations and by fighting for privacy rights across the globe.

For media and interview inquiries, please email: pr@vpn.com or visit: https://www.vpn.com/press

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/781a8d20-8f95-4f0d-9524-67311f3e55d8

VPN.com Partner Total Server Solutions Raises $35.5M CEO Gary Simat will expand VPN hosting solutions & network footprint.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.