Bridgestone to Showcase Global Mobility Solutions at CES 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Dec. 18, 2019)- Bridgestone Corporation (Bridgestone), the world's largest tire and rubber company, announced it will make its first-ever appearance at the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Jan. 7-10, 2020. As part of its interactive showcase, the company will spotlight a number of mobility solutions that enable an autonomous future with a focus on extended mobility, improved safety and increased efficiency.

"CES presents Bridgestone with a unique opportunity to demonstrate how we are transforming to become the most trusted partner for mobility solutions," said TJ Higgins, vice president and senior officer, global chief strategic officer, Bridgestone. "Bridgestone has a nearly 90-year history of using technology and research to develop advanced products, services and solutions for a world in motion. As we look to the future, we are combining our core tire expertise with a wide range of digital solutions to deliver connected products and services that promote safe, sustainable mobility and continue contributing to society's advancement."

Bridgestone will feature multiple cutting-edge mobility solutions at CES, including:

Bridgestone Airless Tires for Extended Mobility - Bridgestone is building on nearly 90 years of leadership in product innovation to develop tires that enable safe, uninterrupted mobility. Onsite at CES, Bridgestone will showcase its portfolio of advanced air free tires, including concepts for personal mobility and commercial fleet applications. The company's CES showcase will demonstrate how airless tires from Bridgestone combine a tire's tread and wheel into one durable, high-strength structure. This design eliminates the need for tires to be filled and maintained with air, and essentially erases the dangers and downtime associated with a flat tire. Bridgestone also will showcase an airless, elastic tire and wheel solution for a lunar rover currently being developed for an international space exploration mission.

- Bridgestone is building on nearly 90 years of leadership in product innovation to develop tires that enable safe, uninterrupted mobility. Onsite at CES, Bridgestone will showcase its portfolio of advanced air free tires, including concepts for personal mobility and commercial fleet applications. The company's CES showcase will demonstrate how airless tires from Bridgestone combine a tire's tread and wheel into one durable, high-strength structure. This design eliminates the need for tires to be filled and maintained with air, and essentially erases the dangers and downtime associated with a flat tire. Bridgestone also will showcase an airless, elastic tire and wheel solution for a lunar rover currently being developed for an international space exploration mission. Proactive Smart Tire Technology for Improved Safety - Today's mobility technology is unaware of what is happening in a tire and on the road surface, which is a barrier to fully autonomous driving. Using its proprietary knowledge, tire sensors and powerful simulation capabilities, Bridgestone is addressing this need by building a next-generation digital twin of the tire. At CES, Bridgestone will demonstrate how its digital twin and connected tire technology can be used to generate specific, actionable predictions that can enhance the precision of vehicle safety systems.

- Today's mobility technology is unaware of what is happening in a tire and on the road surface, which is a barrier to fully autonomous driving. Using its proprietary knowledge, tire sensors and powerful simulation capabilities, Bridgestone is addressing this need by building a next-generation digital twin of the tire. At CES, Bridgestone will demonstrate how its digital twin and connected tire technology can be used to generate specific, actionable predictions that can enhance the precision of vehicle safety systems. Webfleet Solutions for Increased Efficiency - The Webfleet Solutions platform from Bridgestone uses data and analytics to move millions of vehicles as efficiently as possible. At CES, consumers will be able to view a simulation of the platform in motion to see how telematics power a connected vehicle ecosystem, transforming the way business will be done around the world by advancing safety and improving cost efficiency.

To learn more about Bridgestone and experience its first-ever CES showcase and new innovations, visit the booth at CES, located at Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC), North Hall, Booth 4619.