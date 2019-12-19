Steph Carse Wins EMMY Award for “Amazing Grace”

Steph Carse Ends the Decade Strong with Awards, a Feature Film Role, and New Venues to Screen His Documentary–MY SHINING HOUR STORY.

NASHVILLE, TN, USA, December 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JUNO Nominated Vocalist, Songwriter, Recording Artist, and Award-winning TV Producer Continues to Shine and Share His Inspiring Message of Faith and Transformation

On Saturday, Steph Carse achieved an incredible career milestone as the music video for his rendition of “Amazing Grace” won the Emmy Award for Musical/Composition/Arrangement from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Suncoast Chapter. This award caps off a litany of accolades for his newly released music videos and autobiographical short film MY SHINING HOUR STORY.

“In 2013, after doing a 3-month run in Vegas, I was tired of singing the same kind of songs. I wanted to be bolder about my faith and record music that would share my personal belief,” Carse shares. “I wrote on a wall this prayer: ‘Dear Lord, I pray that I record a bold CD project that will be heard around the world and bring glory to you God and my Lord Jesus Christ’. It’s a project that took 3 ½ years to complete. The MY SHINING HOUR STORY project took me to Israel where I got baptized in the Jordan River. I can only guess at this point that the prayer on the wall pleased God, because I have been producing music/visual all my life pretty much the same way. The honor goes to HIM!”

In mid-November, Carse also achieved two top honors at the 44th annual International Christian Visual Media Association’s Crown Awards. His nominated videos “Hallelujah“ and “Amazing Grace“ won the Gold Crown Award and the Silver Crown Honors respectively, both in the “Best Music Video” category.

Just after the ICVM Awards, Heaven to Heaven – the Musical: The Life of Jesus celebrated a record-breaking debut week from November 20-24 at the University of Sioux Falls. Carse was honored to contribute a new, original song titled “Let Me See the Light,” for the musical. Heaven to Heaven will continue to roll out in additional cities throughout 2020.

MY SHINING HOUR STORY, Carse’s award-winning bio-pic documentary, has also been picked up by PureFlix. MY SHINING HOUR STORY is available to be viewed on their streaming platform and features the Emmy-winning video. This 1-hour short film has previously enjoyed multiple runs on Daystar and Upliftv. It shares Steph’s incredible personal story of transformation and extraordinary grace through interviews, performances, and music videos.

Finally, Carse has been cast in the feature-length, theatrical film DON’T SAY MY NAME, which is currently in production. Created by 24flix, DON’T SAY MY NAME shines a light on the crisis of human trafficking and aims to not only educate on the issues surrounding modern-day slavery, but to give hope, healing, and restoration to those who are enslaved. Carse plays the role of defense attorney Tom Collins opposite the film’s lead actor Cameron Arnett (OVERCOMER).

Earlier in 2019, Carse had been honored at numerous award events, including winning: “Best Music Video” at the Canadian International Faith and Family Film Festival, “Best Music Video” at the International Christian Film Festival, and being honored with a screening and Gold REMI Award at WorldFest-Houston.

A native of Montreal, Quebec, Carse began developing his four-octave range by performing at concerts across Canada and even received a JUNO Award Nomination for “Male Vocalist of the Year.”

As a songwriter, performer and recording artist, Carse has sold over 500,000 albums worldwide and received a 5-star review for his 36-show run in Las Vegas from Jerry Fink of “The Las Vegas Sun.” In 1998, Carse achieved another career milestone when he performed at the ribbon-cutting for Portofino Universal Studios Florida, backed by a 25-piece orchestra and choir.

As a television producer, Carse has already won 5 awards from The Florida Motion Picture and Television Association, including “Best Feature Film” and “Best Male Vocalist, for the one-hour TV special REACH OUT that he produced for PBS.

For additional information, visit www.StephCarse.com.

Multi-Award Winning Amazing Grace by Steph Carse



