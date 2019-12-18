Chicago State’s New Athletics Director Begins First Day

December 18, 2019

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, IL, Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicago, IL – Elliot Charles began his official first day as Chicago State’s new Athletics Director on Monday, December 16, 2019. He started the week meeting with coaches, athletics staff and administrators. Later this week, he plans to meet and listen to student athletes and attend campus sporting events.

“As an immediate priority, I will make myself available to meet and listen to our student-athletes, coaches, and staff,” said Charles. “Also, it is an exciting time to be a Cougar, and I look forward to engaging former student-athletes, partner organizations, the campus community and fans.” On his first day, Charles also met Board of Trustee members during the University’s scheduled board meeting.

Charles came to Chicago State after two years at Clemson University, a Division 1, Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) program, with 256 employees, 19 sports and 500 student athletes. As Associate Director for Compliance Services at Clemson, he was responsible for day-to-day operations of the department with direct oversight of compliance and student services for athletics. He was also a faculty member in the Athletic Leadership Program in Clemson’s College of Education.

Prior to Clemson University, Charles served as Deputy Director of Athletics at Florida A&M University, Associate Director of Athletics for Compliance at the University of South Florida, Assistant Director of Athletic Compliance at the University of Alabama and the Assistant Commissioner for Compliance in the Mid-American Conference.

Charles succeeded Eric Hyman, Interim Athletics Director who temporarily oversaw the department while the university searched for a permanent AD.

###

About Chicago State University

Chicago State University (CSU) is a public, comprehensive post-secondary institution that stands distinctively as one of the state’s oldest public universities, providing access to higher education for students of diverse backgrounds and educational needs. Founded in 1867, CSU is a nationally accredited university with five colleges- Health Sciences, Arts and Science, Business, Education, and Pharmacy – offering 31 undergraduate and 25 graduate degree-granting programs. Consistently evolving to reflect state-of-the-art trends in higher education, CSU prepares students for success in the twenty-first century. For more information, please visit www.csu.edu.

Sabrina Land Chicago State University sland20@csu.edu



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.