A&W Restaurants Strengthens Franchise Support Team as Sales, Growth Escalate

/EIN News/ -- LEXINGTON, Ky., Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With its eighth straight year of increased system-wide sales coming to a close, A&W Restaurants is preparing for more growth in 2020 with several leadership promotions, new staff positions and a larger support center. So far this year, sales are up 2.4%, making 2019 the brand’s best year since 2016. Celebrating its 100th anniversary, A&W’s comparable average unit sales are up more than 37% since its franchisees acquired it from YUM! Brands in 2011. It also has opened more than 70 U.S. locations.



CEO Kevin Bazner recently announced four leadership promotions:

Bill Fry is now Sr. Vice President of Restaurant Support Services and Supply Chain Management

Sarah Blasi Mueller was named Sr. Vice President of Marketing and Development

Liz Bazner was promoted to Director of Digital

Todd Stewart was elevated to Director of Special Projects and Initiatives

“Each of these team members have made very significant contributions to rebuilding the A&W brand and are extremely important to our continued growth,” Bazner said.

Five other team members were promoted:

Emily Barr, Manager of Personnel and Restaurant Accounting

Silas Gray, Food Safety and Product Development Manager

Jackie Wagner, Manager of Field Training

Emily Fry, Restaurant Support Services Administrative Specialist

Rob Bryant, Field Trainer

A&W also is creating three new positions to support franchisees, including Director of Operations, Digital Marketing Manager and Supply Chain Specialist. In addition, its support center and headquarters are being expanded by nearly 40%. Last month A&W opened an all-new prototype and learning center near its headquarters.

Celebrating its centennial, A&W is America’s first and oldest franchise restaurant chain. It still makes Root Beer fresh in each restaurant from real cane sugar, water and a proprietary blend of herbs, bark, spices and berries that are served in a frosty mug alongside burgers, fries, chicken tenders and other All American Food® favorites. There are nearly 1,000 locations worldwide.

