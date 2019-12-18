Money names Bank OZK “Best Bank in the South”

/EIN News/ -- LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Money has named Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK) “Best Bank in the South” in its annual Best Banks rankings.



The personal finance brand and website, formerly published as Money magazine, ranked America's Best Banks in eight regions of the country. Its winners were chosen based on a combination of modern day convenience, quality checking and savings account options, competitive ATM fees, and above-average customer service based on J.D. Power’s 2019 Customer Satisfaction study.

“It is a tremendous honor to be named Best Bank in the South by Money,” stated Cindy Wolfe, Chief Banking Officer at Bank OZK. “Bank OZK serves customers across the U.S. with several national businesses, but the majority of our banking offices and employees are in the South. We place great emphasis on strong southern values including maintaining the highest standards of character, ethics, integrity, respect and fair dealing, so this selection is particularly meaningful to our team.”

Bank OZK has been named the top performing bank in the country in its asset size category thirteen times over eight consecutive years by national organizations including Bank Director Magazine, ABA Banking Journal and S&P Global Market Intelligence. Additionally, Forbes named Bank OZK to its World’s Best Bank list in 2019.

Wolfe credited the bank’s consistent recognition to employees, saying, “Our employees’ teamwork, discipline and commitment to excellence drive our continued success.”

