HMG Strategy, World’s Strongest Executive Leadership Network, Celebrates 12th Year of Phenomenal Growth and Unparalleled Success

/EIN News/ -- WESTPORT, Conn., Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the world’s foremost executive leadership network, experienced its 12th consecutive year of extraordinary growth and success, fueled by an exceptional alliance of executive leaders, a commitment to giving back to the community and an unmatched recognition awards program.



“We broke all of our previous records and raised the bar to amazing new heights,” said Hunter Muller, President and CEO. “Our team of rock stars is truly amazing. They work with compassion, integrity, trust and gratitude. We are extremely grateful to all of our speakers, sponsors, advisory board members and event attendees.”

Recognizing that type of unparalleled dedication and integrity across the world, HMG Strategy’s upcoming 2020 Global Technology Executives Who Matter Awards has received high praise and generated accolades across the technology industry.

“There has never been a better time to be a technology leader, and our unique awards program highlights the unprecedented level of achievements by technology leaders and executives,” Muller said.

Click here to learn more about the awards program and to submit nominations for the upcoming year.

“Recognizing the C-suite and senior technology executives who matter shines a spotlight on the people who are changing our world,” Muller said. “Our recognition program connects recipients to our digital footprint which receives more than 1 million impressions per week.”

The expansion of HMG Strategy’s premiere awards program, and recognition of the program’s champions, would not be possible without the record-breaking success seen in the past year.

A key reason for that huge success was the vast diversity of regional markets that the company’s events and experience cater to. The impressive 2019 lineup of events included over 20 locations across North America and Europe. Here are the top locations for our 2020 summits:

HMG Strategy will also be proudly producing the Society for Information Management (SIM) International’s SIM Connect Live 2020 national conference, a three-day event in Austin, TX in December 2020 that will draw 600 to 1,000 CIOs, senior technology executives, top-tier consultants and academics.

In addition to that immensely successful lineup of events and experiences, HMG Strategy proudly hosts a venture capital component, HMG Ventures , which is designed to connect CIOs and technology executives with the most innovative enterprise technology companies from Silicon Valley to Tel Aviv.

An early venture investment for the company is in Moveworks —an AI, machine learning, enterprise natural language processing and chatbot platform that resolves IT service desk support issues instantly and automatically.

HMG Ventures has garnered new potential investors to help grow early stage technology companies into 2020 and beyond. Speaking to the success of HMG Ventures, one investment, Moveworks, has grown 10X in value since the inception of HMG Strategy’s venture capital component.

Another core component to HMG Strategy’s unparalleled year of success was the CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Alliance (CELA) program—a unique peer-to-peer advisory service designed for top-tier technology leaders to explore common opportunities and top challenges with one another. The alliance experienced unprecedented growth in 2019, keeping members apprised of the most innovative and successful strategies in the world.

“Participation in the CELA program means investing time in some of the most important thought leadership and career ascent today,” Muller said. “The insights our members gain in this forward-looking advisory model are absolutely crucial.”

As the technology industry continues to accelerate at an unprecedented rate, HMG Strategy has expanded to match that pace. The company has grown its team by welcoming several new executive and associate-level employees in the Office of the CEO, plus the research and communications divisions. As 2020 approaches, HMG Strategy is hoping to welcome several additional team members in sales, marketing and client success. To learn more about joining the top name in executive leadership, click here .

“It's been an unbelievable year, and here’s to an even better 2020,” said Hunter Muller. “We can’t wait to see what new winning strategies will drive tech next year.”

Thanks to Our Community

HMG Strategy had a record-shattering year in event attendance and revenue. That success would not be possible without the involvement of the executives who are driving the Executive Leadership Summit Series.

In 2019, hundreds of the world’s top technology leaders and global innovators took part in the series as speakers or advisory board members. These distinguished individuals are among those that set HMG Strategy apart this year:

Thanks to Our Partners

HMG Strategy celebrates its success in large part thanks to the generosity of sponsorship at all levels. In the past year, these are some of the distinguished companies that proudly partnered with the company to make HMG Strategy events and experiences possible:

"Our success enables us to re-invest in our core offerings and expand into new markets where we will bring our unique model of independent peer-to-peer research and unmatchable career acceleration opportunities to a larger audience of executives and leaders," said Muller. "We are the strongest executive leadership network because we understand the highly specialized demands of our executive-level audience and we know how to deliver the experiences and services that generate exceptional loyalty from our base."

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's largest independent and most trusted provider of executive networking events and thought leadership to support the 360 degree needs of technology leaders. Our regional CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, newsletters, authored books, and digital Resource Center deliver proprietary research on leadership, innovation, transformation, and career ascent.

The HMG Strategy global network consists of over 400,000 senior IT executives, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.

These primary components comprise the company’s unique core model and mission statement, The HMG Strategy 7 Pillars of Trust:

HMG Strategy’s Thought Leadership and Digital Research Model is uniquely distinctive from any other in the industry, providing technology executives with unparalleled peer-driven forward looking insights and practical advice on the leadership, innovation, transformation and career ascent strategies needed to succeed in business today and tomorrow.

HMG Strategy’s Global Digital Media Platform provides technology executives with fresh perspectives on the top business, leadership and customer trends that are defining the industry today and tomorrow. The company’s vast collection of research articles, videos, blog posts, white papers, and research reports generate more than 1 million impressions per week.

HMG Strategy’s Research Advisory Services embrace the ‘No Analyst’ model, delivering peer-led, forward-looking insights and trends to watch to both Fortune 2000 technology executives and industry partners. HMG Strategy’s exclusive CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Alliance (CELA) program provides top-tier technology executives with unparalleled peer-to-peer off-the-record straight talk to strengthen their decision-making capabilities and accelerate their career ascent. The CELA program is complemented by the CELA Executive Decision Support services (EDS), which connects enterprise technology executives with their contemporaries who are able to offer their expertise, practical experience, and insights in disciplines ranging from effective C-suite communication strategies to crafting successful 1-3-5-year technology roadmaps. These service offerings are complemented by HMG Strategy’s CIO Bootcamp, a hands-on IT leadership development program for rising VPs and IT Directors who receive 1-to-1 expert coaching, practical webinars and custom research focused on enhancing skill sets and harnessing innovative leadership capabilities.

HMG Strategy’s Executive Leadership Summit Series provides unparalleled networking between top-tier technology executives with leading search executives, executives at enterprise technology companies and leading venture capitalists to nurture fruitful relationships.

HMG Strategy is a Career Accelerator — the company proudly offers guidance to technology leaders, inspiring tech executives to lead, recruit and retain tech talent while powering their own career trajectories.

HMG’s Next Ventures business enables HMG Strategy to invest side-by-side with leading VCs such as Blumberg Capital, Greylock Partners and Lightspeed Venture Partners, connecting members of the HMG community with cutting-edge tech startups that deliver real business value now and in the future.

HMG Cares — HMG Strategy takes pride in their partnerships with nonprofit organizations including NPower, Year Up, Genesys Works, the Society for Information Management and more. Giving back to the community is a core value for the company, and its conviction to promote early growth and education in the field of technology is strongly stationed in its foundation.

For more information on joining the strongest executive leadership network and exploring our independent, forward-thinking thought leadership platform, please visit www.hmgstrategy.com

