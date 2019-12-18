NACD Releases Road Map for Navigating Major Issues Facing Corporate Boards in 2020

Leading Experts Address Issues Ranging From ESG and Water Scarcity to the Economy and Business Risk

WASHINGTON, Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD), the authority on boardroom practices representing more than 20,000 board members, today released its 2020 Governance Outlook: Projections on Emerging Board Matters , an annual road map to guide corporate directors and senior executives as they confront business and governance issues throughout the coming year.



The Governance Outlook report includes insights and guidance on the following themes: preparing for the next recession, strategic business risks, regulatory changes, legal risks, board composition, the digital frontier, ESG and engagement, and water scarcity risk. Contributions are from Baker Tilly, Broadridge, Ceres, Deloitte, Grant Thornton, Spencer Stuart and Weil, Gotshal & Manges, along with a snapshot of findings from the 2019–2020 NACD Public Company Governance Survey, released earlier this month.

Below is additional detail on topics covered in this year’s report:

Board Projections for 2020 (NACD): NACD’s 2019 Blue Ribbon Commission Initiative, Fit for the Future: An Urgent Imperative for Board Leadership , provides tactics to ensure that the board and the leadership within the boardroom are able to have the flexibility they need to be prepared for the changing needs of the boardroom going forward. In fact, 68 percent of directors responding to NACD’s 2019–2020 Public Company Governance Survey indicate that over the next five years their existing strategies will become completely irrelevant, meaning board leaders need to work closely with management in order to ensure that the company is able to adapt for the future.





Boards should consider the need for technology skills as part of their board composition and refreshment activities, making technology acumen a part of the selection criteria, in addition to other skills and experiences needed to support the business’s strategy. As macro technology forces collide and companies push beyond the digital frontier, curiosity about tech advances alone will no longer be sufficient, and directors may need to go the extra mile in becoming tech-savvy. Water Scarcity Risks (Ceres): Water risks are already impacting the corporate bottom line and affecting corporate operations and supply-chain performance. In 2018 alone, companies reported water-related financial losses to the tune of $36 billion. Directors should encourage management to assess whether water risks have a material impact on the unique circumstances of their businesses, and, if so, consider how these potential impacts should be integrated into corporate strategy.

