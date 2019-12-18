Adverum Biotechnologies to Present at Upcoming Conferences

/EIN News/ -- MENLO PARK, Calif., Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADVM), a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases, today announced the company will present at upcoming conferences:



Investor Presentation: 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Date: Wednesday, January 15, 2020

Time: 2:30 - 2:55 pm PST

Location: Westin St. Francis Hotel, San Francisco, CA

Webcast: A live audio webcast will be accessible under Events and Presentations in the Investors section of the company's website. The archived audio webcast will be available on the Adverum website following the presentation for 30 days.

Medical Conference Presentation: Macula 20/20

Presentation Title: Results from the OPTIC Trial - Phase 1 Study of Intravitreal Gene Therapy with ADVM-022 in Wet AMD

Date: Saturday, January 11, 2020

Time: 12:05 pm EST

Location: New York Academy of Medicine, New York, NY

Speaker: Charles C. Wykoff M.D., Ph.D., director of research, Retina Consultants of Houston; associate professor of clinical ophthalmology, Blanton Eye Institute, Houston Methodist Hospital and Weill Cornell Medical College, Houston Texas

Medical Conference Presentation: Angiogenesis, Exudation, and Degeneration 2020

Presentation Title: Phase 1 Study of Intravitreal Gene Therapy with ADVM-022 for Neovascular AMD (OPTIC Trial)

Date: Saturday, February 8, 2020

Time: 2:44 pm EST

Location: Mandarin Oriental Hotel, Miami, FL

Speaker: David S. Boyer, M.D., senior partner, Retina-Vitreous Associates Medical Group; adjunct clinical professor of ophthalmology with the University of Southern California/Keck School of Medicine in Los Angeles, CA

About Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc.

Adverum Biotechnologies (Nasdaq: ADVM) is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs for serious ocular and rare diseases. Adverum is evaluating its novel gene therapy candidate, ADVM-022, as a one-time, intravitreal injection for the treatment of its lead indication, wet age-related macular degeneration. For more information, please visit www.adverum.com.

Investor and Media Inquiries:

Investors:

Myesha Lacy

Adverum Biotechnologies

Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

mlacy@adverum.com

1-650-304-3892

Media:

Cherilyn Cecchini, M.D.

LifeSci Public Relations

Account Supervisor

ccecchini@lifescipublicrelations.com

1-646-876-5196



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.