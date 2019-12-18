President expresses intention to hold dialogue in Luanda

Luanda, ANGOLA, December 18 - The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, said on Wednesday, in Luanda, the intention of maintaining the dialogue with the members of the Community Auscultation Council, in order to gradually solve the problems of Luanda province.,

The Head of State was speaking at the meeting with representatives of the Community Auscultation Council, where the main problems of the capital city were presented.

At the meeting, João Lourenço thanked everyone for contribution to solving the problems of the capital, and expressed the conviction that the concerns of the populations will be gradually resolved.

In general, social, economic and political issues of the capital were addressed, especially the situation of crime registered in recent months, and the statesman said that in this regard "the situation in the city of Luanda has improved".

The meeting was attended by representatives of the Churches, the National Youth Council, the private business class, the Traditional Authorities and the Unions.

The meeting is part of the agenda of the field trip that the President of the Republic has been doing since today in Luanda, which includes a meeting with the governor of Luanda, Joaquim Luther Rescova, and his staff.

