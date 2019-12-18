Sunset Veterinary Clinic Welcomes Dr. Michelle Casey to the Team

Sunset Veterinary Clinic, a veterinary clinic in Edmond OK, welcomes Dr Michelle Casey as the most recent addition to this talented and caring team.

EDMOND, OK, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sunset Veterinary Clinic, a family-friendly and full-service veterinary clinic in Edmond, Oklahoma, welcomes Dr. Michelle Casey as she becomes the most recent addition to this talented and caring team. Dr. Casey graduated from Oklahoma State University College of Medicine and has been serving the community through her work at a general practice as well as a 24-hour emergency clinic for the past 18 years. Her focus on fear-free medicine reflects her true and abiding love for animals, something that has driven her interests in internal medicine, preventative medicine and dermatology over the years.

Commitment to Lifelong Health for Animals

As the owner of several animals herself, Dr. Michelle Casey brings that love and commitment to each family pet in her practice. An avid reader and writer, Dr. Casey enjoys playing outdoors with her husband, three children and their cherished pets: a carrot-loving guinea pig named Izzy B. Pig, a Pacman frog Cody, Murphy the golden retriever, and a rescued box turtle named Smidge. With her extensive experience caring for all types of pets, Dr. Casey is always looking for ways to proactively provide high-quality preventative medicine for her furry or feathered patients.

An Early Calling for Dr. Casey

While some people may not know what they want to do until they are much older, Dr. Casey realized at a very young age that she wanted to provide care to animals and their caretakers. Her sincere connection with both pets and their owners began when she was in the third grade and was able to return a missing pet to its owner. Seeing the bond that grew between the two encouraged her to eventually move into veterinary medicine, after an early internship with SeaWorld veterinarians where she learned a great deal about marine mammals.

Pets become a part of your family, and the team at Sunset Veterinary Clinic understands how special patients are to their families. When you need the very best in veterinary medicine in Edmonds, come see Dr. Casey and the team at Sunset Veterinary Clinic!

About Sunset Veterinary Clinic: Sunset Veterinary Clinic has been based in Edmond, TN since 1996. Sunset Vet offers affordable essential care for pets specializing in wellness checks, illness and injury care, pet surgeries, spay/neuter services, dental services, and also offers pet boarding. For more information on Sunset Veterinary Clinic visit http://www.sunsetvetclinic.com/.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.