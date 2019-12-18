LiquidX expands with the launch of its Global Supply Chain Finance Solution

/EIN News/ -- Executive Summary:



LiquidX launched its first Supply Chain Finance program

The initial program included a high yield US corporate with suppliers across the US, Mexico and Canada; it is expected to expand to additional jurisdictions

The funder is a US alternative capital provider

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiquidX, the global network for illiquid assets, today announced the expansion of its products to include Supply Chain Finance (SCF). The SCF solution is the first to be deployed on LiquidX’s new web-based portal, an industry-leading technology platform featuring seamless access to multiple trade finance and insurance products. The first SCF program showcases LiquidX’s global onboarding and execution capabilities, ability to achieve same day funding, and investor appetite within the high yield credit market.

“We’re excited to announce the launch of our industry-leading supply chain finance platform, adding to our growing suite of trade finance, working capital and insurance solutions,” commented Jim Toffey, CEO of LiquidX. “Clients can now transact across Supply Chain Finance, Accounts Receivable, Inventory Finance, and Trade Credit Insurance all in one place.”

Andrew Chu, Head of Product at LiquidX, added, “LiquidX makes it seamless for customers to implement an SCF program: we help structure the program, handle the supplier onboarding, and arrange the funding, all within weeks. The SCF program is a great complement to any existing working capital program – our comprehensive product suite allows us to meet all of a company’s working capital and trade finance needs through one technology platform.”

The LiquidX Supply Chain Finance platform is a global multi-funder working capital solution that can be accessed via a cloud-based web portal. The technology is backed by a single legal framework and back-office infrastructure that lets clients participate seamlessly across the entire LiquidX platform.

About LiquidX

Through its leading technology and diverse network of global participants including major corporations, banks, institutional investors, and insurance providers, LiquidX provides an efficient and flexible platform for participants to transact across the trade finance, working capital and trade credit insurance asset classes in one place. LiquidX has executed over $25B of trade volume since 2016. To learn more about our industry-leading solutions, please visit www.liquidx.com .

Brad Tabor

+1 347-859-8068

btabor@liquidx.com





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.