Red Nose Day Raises $200 Million, Impacting Nearly 25 Million Children in its First Five Years in the U.S.

In 2019 alone, the campaign raised over $50 million to help end child poverty

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since launching in the U.S. in 2015, Comic Relief USA’s Red Nose Day campaign to end child poverty has now raised $200 million to positively impact the lives of nearly 25 million children in America and around the world. Through the power of entertainment, Red Nose Day has helped to raise awareness of the issue of child poverty and, through their grantmaking, ensure that children in need are safe, healthy and educated. The campaign has reached these milestones after raising over $50 million during 2019.

Donations to Red Nose Day have supported programs in all 50 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, and over 30 countries to address both the immediate and ongoing needs of children living in poverty, with the ultimate goal of breaking the cycle of poverty and providing hope for a better future.

Since 2015, Red Nose Day funds have supported millions in need by helping to provide:

Educational support to more than 1.4 million children;

children; Care for over 100,000 children facing homelessness;

children facing homelessness; Over 41 million meals to feed hungry American children;

meals to feed hungry American children; And life-saving vaccines to over 11 million children.

“In just five years, Red Nose Day has grown into a significant cultural movement in the U.S., impacting the lives of millions of children who are living in the toughest of circumstances, both right here in the U.S. and around the world,” said Alison Moore, CEO, Comic Relief USA. “With the support of the public and our partners we have achieved a lot, but there is so much yet to do. Together, we are committed to raising greater public awareness and engaging new audiences, driving donations and supporting dynamic solutions to address child poverty.”

Red Nose Day's unique approach makes it fun to make a difference. The campaign harnesses the power of entertainment to raise awareness and start public conversations about the serious issue of child poverty, bringing people together to take action for an important cause.

The success of Red Nose Day is made possible by the incredible generosity of the American public, support from the biggest names in entertainment, tireless work of its grantee organizations, and the continued commitment of Red Nose Day’s core partners: Walgreens, NBCUniversal, The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and Mars Wrigley.

“It is truly rewarding to see the meaningful impact in the past five years made by the support of our customers and our Walgreens team members to help end child poverty,” said Alex Gourlay, Walgreens Boots Alliance co-COO and president of Walgreens. “We’re proud of what we’ve accomplished as a campaign partner and the exclusive retail provider of Red Noses. Each year this company-wide effort brings people together from thousands of communities around the country for a meaningful cause and we look forward to continuing this important work in the future.”

“As the broadcast home of Red Nose Day, NBC is proud to drive fundraising efforts in concert with our fantastic partners at Comic Relief USA,” said Paul Telegdy, Chairman, NBC Entertainment. “Having the capacity to spread joy to a global audience while making an indelible impact on children around the world is a privilege and we are honored to continue our support of this incredible cause.”

“The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is delighted to partner with Comic Relief USA,” said Jennifer Alcorn, Deputy Director of Philanthropic Partnerships at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. “Humor and entertainment are powerful and Comic Relief has used both incredibly well to help lead the fight to end childhood poverty at home and around the world.”

“Comic Relief has made a real difference to the lives of millions of children around the world,” said Lee Andrews, VP of Corporate Affairs at Mars Wrigley North America. “Through our partnership with Red Nose Day and M&M’S®, we are excited to continue to support this incredible movement that brings people together and embraces the power of fun to make a difference.”

“It’s a real joy what Red Nose Day has accomplished in just five years in the U.S.,” said Richard Curtis, Red Nose Day Co-founder. “Millions of people across America have come together to help lift countless children out of poverty, at home and abroad. The sky is the limit for what we can achieve together – and the plan, as always, is that it should be great fun doing it.”

Full campaign details for 2020, including further information on programming, participating talent, and events nationwide, will be announced at a later date.

About Comic Relief USA

Comic Relief USA, also known as Comic Relief, Inc., is a registered U.S. 501(c)(3) public charity. It harnesses the power of entertainment to drive positive change to help those who need it most in America and around the world. Campaigns include Red Nose Day, Idol Gives Back, and Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief. For more information about Comic Relief USA and its impact, visit www.comicrelief.org. Follow @comicreliefusa on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

About Red Nose Day

Red Nose Day USA is a fundraising campaign run by the non-profit organization Comic Relief USA, also known as Comic Relief, Inc., a registered U.S. 501(c)(3) public charity. Red Nose Day started in the U.K., built on the foundation that the power of entertainment can drive positive change, and has raised over $1 billion since the campaign’s founding in 1988.



Red Nose Day launched in the U.S. in 2015 with a mission to end child poverty, and has raised $200 million to date. Money raised supports programs that ensure children in need are safe, healthy and educated, both in America and around the world. Red Nose Day has received generous support from millions of Americans, hundreds of celebrities and many outstanding partners, including Walgreens, NBC, Mars, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. For more information about Red Nose Day USA and its impact, visit www.rednoseday.org. Follow @RedNoseDayUSA on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

