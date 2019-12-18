EVENT: A conversation with CBP Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan

/EIN News/ -- Washington, D.C., Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mark Morgan, Acting Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), will be featured in an Immigration Newsmaker conversation hosted by the Center for Immigration Studies on Friday, December 20, at 1 p.m. at the National Press Club. Please RSVP to Marguerite Telford via email if you would like to reserve a seat; media is given priority. In addition, the event will be streamed on Facebook Live and Youtube Live.



Mr. Morgan oversees “the largest law enforcement agency and second-largest revenue-collecting source in the federal government.” Since taking his position as Acting Commissioner of CBP in July, Mr. Morgan has worked to address the southern border crisis and implemented policies contributing to a slow-down in the number of new illegal arrivals.



The conversation, moderated by Jessica Vaughan, the Center's director of policy studies, will cover such topics as the situation at the border, criminal threats – including cartel operatives and gang members, processing of asylum seekers, and border infrastructure.



When: Friday, December 20, 2019, at 1:00 p.m.

Where: National Press Club, 529 14th St. NW, 13th Floor, Washington, D.C.



The Immigration Newsmaker series provides an opportunity for government agency heads, members of Congress, and other policymakers to discuss their priorities and explore the challenges they face. The events, held at the National Press Club, are seated, on-the-record conversations between the guest and a member of the CIS staff. See previous interviews here.

Marguerite Telford, Director of Communications Center for Immigration Studies 202-466-8185 mrt@cis.org



