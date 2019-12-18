Delphix named Finalist for Best Hybrid Cloud Solution in 2019-20 Cloud Awards

Delphix recognized by the International Cloud Computing Awards for its unique ability to accelerate enterprise innovation by delivering fast, compliant data across hybrid cloud environments

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delphix , the company helping enterprises accelerate innovation through DataOps, has been declared a finalist this week in the International Cloud Computing Awards program, The Cloud Awards, for the Best Hybrid Cloud Solution. Since 2011, The Cloud Awards program has sought to champion excellence and innovation in cloud computing.



“As companies move to embrace the cloud at scale, they are quickly realizing that managing data across highly distributed, increasingly disparate environments is expensive, slow, and risky,” said Eric Schrock, CTO of Delphix. “For that reason, many of the largest companies in the world use Delphix to deliver and manage data across all environments to accelerate innovation and drive mission-critical digital transformation initiatives. We’re honored to be shortlisted for the Cloud Awards and are eager to drive continued growth and adoption in the cloud sector.”

“Simply, Delphix has recognized the importance of adopting and pioneering leading cloud technologies in order to deliver outstanding client success, which is why they’re a deserving finalist in the Cloud Awards program,” said James Williams, Head of Operations for the Cloud Awards. “We see organizations not only adopting leading technologies but constantly innovating and leveraging their expertise to provide unprecedented levels of customer satisfaction. We’ve seen a big uptick in businesses deserving recognition for their work in cloud automation, cloud security and mobile solutions. We expect these to be huge growth areas in the coming years.”

The reality for the enterprise today is they’re tasked with keeping up with the pace and scale of innovation amongst an increasingly competitive, fast-paced, and complex data landscape. Consumer demand for new digital experiences and regulatory compliance have never come with higher stakes. Enterprise organizations must be able to securely and quickly migrate data and applications to the cloud, and then also effectively leverage that data once in the cloud. The Delphix platform provides companies with secure data delivery, management, and self-service data access – regardless of where the data is located. Delphix helps bring data environments into compliance with key regulations, such as GDPR and CCPA, on-premises and across clouds.

Delphix reduces test data wait times and accelerates application release cadence, making effective data transformation possible across the enterprise and enabling easy provisioning and refresh capabilities in hybrid- and multi-cloud environments. The impact Delphix fuels for its Fortune 500 customers is significant, with many organizations delivering data up to 100 times faster than traditional methods and seeing 75% shorter development cycle times. Ultimately, the speed and flexibility that Delphix provides enterprises in hybrid-cloud environments result in superior customer experiences, with new features and applications delivered to customers much faster.

Hundreds of organizations entered, with entries coming from across the globe, covering the Americas, Australia, Europe and the Middle East. You can view the full shortlist here: https://www.cloud-awards.com/cloud-computing-awards/ . Final winners will be announced on Thursday, January 30, 2020.

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which recognizes and honors industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing. The awards are open to large, small, established and start-up organizations from across the entire globe, with an aim to find and celebrate the pioneers who will shape the future of the Cloud as we move into 2020 and beyond. The Cloud Awards currently offers two awards programs, the Cloud Computing Awards and the Software-as-a-Service Awards.

Categories for the Cloud Computing Awards include Most Promising Start-Up, Best SaaS, and “Best in Mobile” Cloud Solution. Finalists were selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/ .

About Delphix

Delphix’s mission is to empower businesses to accelerate innovation through data. In a world where every company is becoming a data company, the Delphix Dynamic Data Platform gives teams self-service access to secure, personal data environments to fuel application development and analytics while also minimizing data risk. For more information visit www.delphix.com For more information, visit www.delphix.com. You can also follow us on Twitter , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

