Construction management firm Govan Brown opens office in Kitchener

Location allows firm to better serve southern Ontario clients

/EIN News/ -- KITCHENER, Ontario, Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian construction management firm Govan Brown has opened a new office in Kitchener, Ontario to better serve its clients throughout the Kitchener/Waterloo area and across southern Ontario.



Located at 87 King Street West in the city’s commercial core, the new office brings Govan Brown’s 25-year history of construction management and general contracting expertise closer to its clients in the Kitchener area.

“We are thrilled to officially be part of the innovative and dynamic Kitchener community,” says Joseph Kirk, president of Govan Brown. “While we have been working with clients in the Kitchener/Waterloo area for years, we really wanted to have a permanent home here to even better serve our clients on projects of all types and sizes. We’re also able to leverage our wider network of resources if needed, which we think is a win-win scenario for our clients, our subcontractors, and our project teams.”

Since putting down roots in Kitchener, Govan Brown is already working on several local interior fit-out projects. Govan Brown specializes in interior construction and renovation work, ranging from large-scale corporate headquarters to boutique retail spaces. The Kitchener office marks the company’s sixth location.

About Govan Brown

Govan Brown was founded in 1994 and is one of Canada's national leading providers of interiors and renovations services for the corporate, retail and hospitality markets. With a wide variety of construction solutions and services, Govan Brown has become a preferred contractor for some of North America's largest companies. The firm is headquartered in Toronto and has offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Ottawa and Kitchener with a joint venture office in Montreal. Govan Brown is proudly recognized as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies' Platinum Club Member and completes approximately $300+ million a year in construction projects across Canada. Govan Brown has been part of the STO Building Group since 2017. www.govanbrown.com

Govan Brown's Kitchener/Waterloo Team Meet our Kitchener/Waterloo Team. L-R: Hany Younan, Benjamin Mathew, Braden Holloway, Jeremy Smith, Colin Gray, Michael Emanuele, Joe Kirk, and Herlon Martes.



