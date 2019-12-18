Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market 2019-2024: Analysis by Component, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Type, Application, Vertical & Region

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Natural Language Processing Market by Component, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Type, Application (Sentiment Analysis and Text Classification), Vertical (Healthcare and Life Sciences, and BFSI), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The author forecasts the global Natural Language Processing (NLP) market size to grow from USD 10.2 billion in 2019 to USD 26.4 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21% during the forecast period 2019-2024.

The major growth factors of the NLP market include the increase in smart device usage, growth in the adoption of cloud-based solutions and NLP-based applications to improve customer service, as well as the increase in technological investments in the healthcare industry.



Services segment to grow at a higher CAGR of during the forecast period



The NLP market, by component, has been segmented into solutions and services. Professional and managed services enable organizations to maintain healthy consumer relationships. Additionally, these services assist enterprises in maximizing their resource usage, effectively executing the activities, which enhance business operations. The need for services, such as support and maintenance, would grow, as the adoption of NLP solutions increase.



Banking, financial services and insurance industry vertical to hold the largest market size during the forecast period



Companies across the BFSI sector need to retain customers, cut costs, and increase profits and comply with the changing rules and regulations. NLP-based products are helping companies in the BFSI industry mitigate risks through applications majorly in information retrieval, intent parsing, and customer service and compliance process automation applications, among others. Automating the processes using solutions based on NLP has not only helped firms in the BFSI sector improve productivity, but made the interpretation process less prone to errors, optimized the way companies deal with structured and unstructured data, and acquired important customer data that they may not have had otherwise.



North America to hold the largest market size during the forecast period



North America is the highest revenue-generating region in the global NLP market, with the US constituting the highest market share, during the forecast period. Rapid developments in infrastructure and the high adoption of digital technologies are the 2 major drivers of the NLP market growth in the region. Additionally, the region, a well-established economy, has also seen large-scale investments in AI-enabled infrastructure, as a result of which, both startups and well-established companies are concentrating more on developing innovative AI-enabled solutions to cater to the various verticals. The region has witnessed favourable conditions for market growth on account of government regulations, startup funding, established player presence, and interest from enterprises to apply machine learning and NLP-based solutions.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Natural Language Processing Market

4.2 Natural Language Processing Market: Top 3 Applications

4.3 Natural Language Processing Market: By Region

4.4 Natural Language Processing Market in North America, By Application and Vertical



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increase in Smart Device Usage

5.2.1.2 Growth in the Adoption of Cloud-Based Solutions

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Growing use of Code-Mixed Language Resulting in Increased Complexity for Natural Language Processing Tasks

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Adoption of Natural Language Processing-Based Applications to Improve Customer Service

5.2.3.2 Increasing Investment in the Healthcare Industry

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Concerns Related to Data Privacy

5.2.4.2 Unreliability of Natural Language Processing Algorithms

5.3 Use Cases

5.3.1 Use Case: Scenario 1

5.3.2 Use Case: Scenario 2

5.3.3 Use Case: Scenario 3

5.3.4 Use Case: Scenario 4

5.3.5 Use Case: Scenario 5

5.4 Regulatory Implications

5.4.1 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996

5.4.2 Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health Act

5.4.3 Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002

5.4.4 European Market Infrastructure Regulation



6 Natural Language Processing Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solutions

6.2.1 Solutions: Natural Language Processing Market Drivers

6.2.2 Platform

6.2.3 Software Tools

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Services: Natural Language Processing Market Drivers

6.3.2 Managed Services

6.3.3 Professional Services

6.3.3.1 Consulting

6.3.3.2 Support and Maintenance



7 Natural Language Processing Market, By Deployment Mode

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Cloud

7.2.1 Cloud Deployment Mode: Natural Language Processing Market Drivers

7.3 On-Premises

7.3.1 On-Premises Deployment Mode: Natural Language Processing Market Drivers



8 Natural Language Processing Market, By Organization Size

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

8.2.1 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises: Natural Language Processing Market Drivers

8.3 Large Enterprises

8.3.1 Large Enterprises: Natural Language Processing Market Drivers



9 Natural Language Processing Market, By Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Rule-Based

9.2.1 Rule-Based: Natural Language Processing Market Drivers

9.3 Statistical

9.3.1 Statistical: Natural Language Processing Market Drivers

9.4 Hybrid

9.4.1 Hybrid: Natural Language Processing Market Drivers



10 Natural Language Processing Market, By Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Text Classification

10.2.1 Text Classification: Natural Language Processing Market Drivers

10.3 Automatic Summarization

10.3.1 Automatic Summarization: Natural Language Processing Market Drivers

10.4 Machine Translation

10.4.1 Machine Translation: Natural Language Processing Market Drivers

10.5 Sentiment Analysis

10.5.1 Sentiment Analysis: Natural Language Processing Market Drivers

10.6 Question Answering

10.6.1 Question Answering: Natural Language Processing Market Drivers

10.7 Information Extraction

10.7.1 Information Extraction: Natural Language Processing Market Drivers

10.8 Others



11 Natural Language Processing Market, By Vertical

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

11.2.1 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance: Natural Language Processing Market Drivers

11.3 Healthcare and Life Sciences

11.3.1 Healthcare and Life Sciences: Natural Language Processing Market Drivers

11.4 IT and Telecommunications

11.4.1 IT and Telecommunications: Natural Language Processing Market Drivers

11.5 Retail and Ecommerce

11.5.1 Retail and Ecommerce: Natural Language Processing Market Drivers

11.6 Government and Defense

11.6.1 Government and Defense: Natural Language Processing Market Drivers

11.7 Manufacturing

11.7.1 Manufacturing: Natural Language Processing Market Drivers

11.8 Media and Entertainment

11.8.1 Media and Entertainment: Natural Language Processing Market Drivers

11.9 Travel and Hospitality

11.9.1 Travel and Hospitality: Natural Language Processing Market Drivers

11.10 Others



12 Natural Language Processing Market, By Region

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.2.1 North America: Natural Language Processing Market Drivers

12.2.2 United States

12.2.3 Canada

12.3 Europe

12.3.1 Europe: Natural Language Processing Market Drivers

12.3.2 United Kingdom

12.3.3 Germany

12.3.4 France

12.3.5 Rest of Europe

12.4 Asia Pacific

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Natural Language Processing Market Drivers

12.4.2 China

12.4.3 Japan

12.4.4 Australia and New Zealand

12.4.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

12.5 Middle East and Africa

12.5.1 Middle East and Africa: Natural Language Processing Market Drivers

12.5.2 Middle East

12.5.3 Africa

12.6 Latin America

12.6.1 Latin America: Natural Language Processing Market Drivers

12.6.2 Brazil

12.6.3 Mexico

12.6.4 Rest of Latin America



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

13.2.1 Visionary Leaders

13.2.2 Innovators

13.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

13.2.4 Emerging Companies



14 Company Profiles

14.1 Introduction

14.2 IBM

14.3 Microsoft

14.4 Google

14.5 AWS

14.6 Facebook

14.7 Apple

14.8 3M

14.9 Intel

14.10 SAS Institute

14.11 Baidu

14.12 Inbenta Technologies

14.13 Veritone

14.14 Dolbey

14.15 Narrative Science

14.16 Bitext

14.17 Health Fidelity

14.18 Linguamatics

14.19 Conversica

14.20 SparkCognition

14.21 Automated Insights



