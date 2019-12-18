Financial 15 Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share

There were 689 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,287 in the last 365 days.

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial 15 Split  Corp.  ("Financial  15")  declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.12570 for each Class A share ($1.51 annually) and $0.04583 for each Preferred share ($0.550 annually). Distributions are payable January 10, 2020 to shareholders on record as at December 31, 2019.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $20.15 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $8.52 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $28.67.

Financial 15 invests in a high quality portfolio consisting of 15 financial services companies made up of Canadian and U.S. issuers as follows: Bank of Montreal, The Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian  Imperial Bank  of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, National Bank of Canada, Manulife Financial Corporation, Sun Life Financial, Great-West Lifeco, CI Financial Corp, Bank of America, Citigroup Inc., Goldman Sachs Group, JP Morgan Chase & Co. and Wells Fargo & Co.

       Distribution Details              
   
Class A Share (FTN)  $0.12570
   
Preferred Share (FTN.PR.A) $0.04583
   
Ex-Dividend Date: December 30, 2019
   
Record Date: December 31, 2019
   
Payable Date: January 10, 2020
   

Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372                          
Local: 416-304-4443                      
www.financial15.com                  
info@quadravest.com

