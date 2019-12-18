Commerce Split Monthly Dividend Declared for Class I and Class II Preferred Shares
/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Commerce Split (The "Company") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.02500 per share ($0.30 annually), for Class I Preferred shareholders (YCM.PR.A), and $0.03125 per share ($0.375 annually) for Class II Preferred shareholders (YCM.PR.B). The Class I Preferred share dividends are paid at an annual rate of 6.00% based on the $5 repayment amount. Class II Preferred share dividends are paid at an annual rate of 7.50% based on their $5 repayment amount. Distributions are payable January 10, 2020 to shareholders on record as at December 31, 2019.
The Company invests in common shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a Canadian financial institution.
|Distribution Details
|Class I Preferred Share (YCM.PR.A)
|$0.02500
|Class II Preferred Share (YCM.PR.B)
|$0.03125
|Ex-Dividend Date:
|December 30, 2019
|Record Date:
|December 31, 2019
|Payable Date:
|January 10, 2020
Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
Local: 416-304-4443
www.commercesplit.com
info@quadravest.com
