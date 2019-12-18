TDb Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TDb Split Corp. ("TDb Split") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.05000 for each Class A share ($0.60 annually) and $0.04375 for each Preferred share ($0.525 annually). Distributions are payable January 10, 2020 to shareholders on record as at December 31, 2019.



Since inception, Class A shareholders have received a total of $6.30 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $6.51 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $12.81.

TDb Split invests in common shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank, a leading Canadian Financial institution.

Distribution Details

Class A Share (XTD) $0.05000 Preferred Share (XTD.PR.A) $0.04375 Ex-Dividend Date: December 30, 2019 Record Date: December 31, 2019 Payable Date: January 10, 2020







