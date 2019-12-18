eXp Realty Expands Express Offers to 12 Additional States

Home Sellers Work with Local Agents, Request Offers to Institutional Buyers, Receive Multiple Cash Offers

/EIN News/ -- BELLINGHAM, Wash., Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty, The Real Estate Cloud Brokerage and a subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), today announced the launch of its home-buying and selling platform, Express Offers, in 12 additional U.S. states: Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Texas, Utah and Virginia. Express Offers also is available in California.



Express Offers allows home sellers to request an offer online and then work with a local eXp Realty agent to submit it to a number of institutional buyers who are interested in purchasing homes in a particular local market. This gives sellers another option to sell their home quickly without the hassle of showings, staging and uncertainty. Properties may qualify to be submitted to more than one buyer, yielding multiple cash offers within two business days.

Express Offers ensures a real estate agent is part of every transaction. When a home seller expresses interest in selling their home with Express Offers, they will be matched with a certified eXp Realty agent and receive a thorough disclosure that walks them through every detail of the process.

“Express Offers’ rapid expansion from one state to 13 in just three months offers home sellers another choice in how they sell their home while still working with a local real estate expert to ensure their best interests every step of the way,” said eXp World Holdings Vice President, Affiliated Services, Ted Laatz. “Since launching in California in October, we are seeing positive early signs of adoption and are excited to expand Express Offers to all 50 U.S. states in the near future.”

Home sellers can learn more about Express Offers or receive a no-obligation cash offer on their home at www.expressoffers.com .

About eXp Realty

eXp Realty is an eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) company. eXp World Holdings also houses eXp World Technologies, LLC, which operates the VirBELA platform.

eXp Realty, The Real Estate Cloud Brokerage, is the largest residential real estate brokerage by geography in North America. It is one of the fastest-growing firms with more than 25,000 agents across North America, Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia. As a subsidiary of a publicly traded company, eXp Realty uniquely offers real estate professionals within its ranks opportunities to earn eXp World Holdings stock for production and contributions to overall company growth.

VirBELA offers a modern, cloud-based environment focused on education and team development with clients in various industries from government to retail. VirBELA developed eXp Realty’s current cloud campus, which provides 24/7 access to collaborative tools, training and socialization for the company’s agents and staff.

For more information or to contact a local eXp Realty agent, visit www.exprealty.com.

