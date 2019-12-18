Sartorius Establishes Scientific Advisory Board

Board consists of leading biotech experts

GÖTTINGEN, Germany, December 18, 2019 / B3C newswire / -- Sartorius, a leading international partner of life science research and the biopharmaceutical industry, today announced that it established a Scientific Advisory Board for its Corporate Research activities. This department operates on overarching innovation projects. Its most important task is to identify and develop key technologies and application fields of the future, establishing a number of high-caliber alliances with start-up companies and other partners who contribute to the highly dynamic field of innovation in the life science sectors.

The Scientific Advisory Board is intended to highlight key technologies and applications in life sciences. “The unbiased advice of the Scientific Advisory Board will support Sartorius in maintaining a diverse, external view of trends in the industry and in guiding Sartorius' technological initiatives,” said Executive Board Chairman and CEO Dr. Joachim Kreuzburg.

Professor Oscar-Werner Reif, Ph.D., Sartorius’ Chief Technology Officer and Head of Corporate Research, stated: “The members of the Scientific Advisory Board are leading experts in a diverse range of life science areas, including cell therapy processing, cell line engineering, stem cells, cell analytics and biosensors. We are delighted to have such a strong group of individuals join our Scientific Advisory Board.”

The members of Sartorius’ Scientific Advisory Board are as follows (in alphabetical order):

Michael J. Betenbaugh, Professor of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering, is Chairman of the Department of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering at the Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. His focus is on cell line engineering, cell media and mammalian cell development, omics simulation and modeling, as well as glyco-engineering. He is a company founder and a member of several academic and industrial boards.

Shana O. Kelley is a professor at the University of Toronto and a member of the Departments of Chemistry, Biochemistry, Pharmaceutical Sciences and Biomedical Engineering. The Kelley research group works in a variety of areas spanning biophysical and bioanalytical chemistry, chemical biology and nanotechnology, and has pioneered new methods for tracking molecular and cellular analytes with unprecedented sensitivity. She is a founder of various start-ups and a member of several academic and industrial boards. Her focus is on biosensors, single-cell profiling, intracellular signaling and bio-nanomaterials.

Christine Mummery, Professor and Head of the Department of Anatomy and Embryology at the Leiden University Medical Center, Netherlands, specializes in developmental biology, anatomy and embryology and conducts primary research, which currently focuses on the development and use of stem cells in cardiovascular development and disease models. She is an elected member of the Royal Netherlands Academy of Sciences, an elected member of the Academia Europea, and editorial board member of journals that include Stem Cell Research.

Yoav Shechtman, Assistant Professor at the Department of Biomedical Engineering and Lokey Interdisciplinary Center for Life Sciences & Engineering at the Technion Israel Institute of Technology, Israel, is a computer scientist and physicist. His main research interests includes localization microscopy, single-particle tracking, super-resolution microscopy, three-dimensional imaging and single-molecule measurements.

Nigel Titchener-Hooker, Professor of Biochemical Engineering, is Dean of Engineering at the University College London, UK, elected member of the UCL Provost selection panel, and Editor-in-Chief of the journal “Food and Bioproducts Processing.” Since 2018, he has been a member of the BSI committee, and was also the past lead of the program of the UCL Innovative Manufacturing Research Centre (IMRC) in Bioprocessing. A focus of his work is on creation of whole bioprocess models and the use of these to gain process insights and understanding.

About Sartorius The Sartorius Group is a leading international partner of biopharmaceutical research and the industry. With innovative laboratory instruments and consumables, the Group’s Lab Products & Services Division concentrates on serving the needs of laboratories performing research and quality control at pharma and biopharma companies and those of academic research institutes. The Bioprocess Solutions Division with its broad product portfolio focusing on single-use solutions helps customers to manufacture biotech medications and vaccines safely and efficiently. The Group has been annually growing by double digits on average and has been regularly expanding its portfolio by acquisitions of complementary technologies. In fiscal 2018, Sartorius earned sales revenue of around 1.57 billion euros. Currently, more than 8,900 people work at the Group’s approximately 60 manufacturing and sales sites, serving customers around the globe.

Contact Petra Kirchhoff Head of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations +49(0)551.308.1686 petra.kirchhoff@sartorius.com

