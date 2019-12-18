Creed highlights the challenge of achieving the SDG 2 Zero Hunger target by 2030

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed TD, today addressed the sixth meeting of the National Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Stakeholder Forum, which was held in Dublin Castle.

Minister Creed highlighted the support that his Department is providing to the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation and the UN World Food Programme (WFP) to advance SDG Two “Zero Hunger”. He said that ‘Ireland has been a member of the WFP Executive Board for the past two years’. He noted that during this period he had signed a strategic partnership agreement with the WFP and said that, ‘This partnership commits funding in the amount of €70m from my Department to the WFP over the period 2019-2021, as Ireland’s contribution towards their work in achieving SDG Two Zero Hunger. More than 800 million people in the world were exposed to severe levels of food insecurity in 2018. This underscores the immense challenge of achieving the SDG 2 Zero Hunger target by 2030.’’

Minister Creed also referred to Ireland’s response to the Task Force on Rural Africa report. He said that ‘The plan is to have for the first time, a shared approach, by all relevant stakeholders, to advancing rural development and food systems transformation across the African continent; very much in line with Ireland’s international development cooperation strategy ‘A Better World’.

The SDG Stakeholder Forum was established to bring together those promoting the SDGs across Ireland and abroad. It offers a unique opportunity for policy makers, civil society, business and other interested parties to come together to share experiences and information on SDG related activities taking part at a national and international level.

