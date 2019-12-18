Pixelworks Video Transcoding Technology Powers AirTV 2 Wi-Fi-enabled Network Tuner

New AirTV 2 Wi-Fi-enabled network tuner delivers free live local high-definition over-the-air channels to connected devices at home and on the go

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW), a leading provider of power efficient visual processing solutions, today announced video processing and transcoding support for the new AirTV 2, a Wi-Fi-enabled network tuner that delivers free live local high-definition (HD) over-the-air (OTA) TV channels to a variety of popular mobile and streaming media devices.



Now with improved Wi-Fi performance and an updated form factor, the AirTV 2 has the unique ability to integrate live local OTA channels into Sling TV’s channel guide, when connected to a Sling TV account on a compatible device. Unique to AirTV, the new AirTV 2 offers an integrated OTA and OTT experience that can be viewed in the home or anywhere in the U.S. without having to switch between applications or input sources.

Utilizing the Pixelworks XCode® 5116 processor and its advanced transcoding technology, AirTV 2 is specifically designed for OTA streaming applications and includes HD video quality delivery, network bandwidth efficiency and end device compatibility to provide a seamless video entertainment experience. Additionally, the Pixelworks XCode 5116 processor enables the streaming of two simultaneous HD video streams, while providing flexible ATSC antenna placement and efficient Wi-Fi network management.

“AirTV 2 takes a great idea and wraps it in an even better package, making it easy for cord-cutters to integrate their local channels with an OTT subscription,” said Mitch Weinraub, director of product development for AirTV. “The robust Wi-Fi connection means customers can place the AirTV 2 anywhere in the home to get the best possible OTA signal without dealing with the wiring or placing the antenna near the TV.”

AirTV 2 is optimized for Sling TV, including its easy-to-use channel guide for simple navigation across both OTA and Sling TV channels when connected to a digital antenna and a wireless or wired network and used with a supported streaming device, such as an iOS, Android mobile, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV or Roku device.



“We are very excited for the launch of AirTV 2 and the continued expansion of the AirTV OTA product line,” said Anthony Gioeli, executive vice president and general manager, video devices at Pixelworks. “Powered by our XCode processor, this enhanced OTA Wi-Fi-enabled network tuner meets the demands of the rapidly growing cord cutter market, where consumers are looking for an easy-to-use TV experience. Our aim is to provide high-performance solutions designed to stream OTA broadcast video to any screen, anywhere, anytime.”

“Cord-cutting solutions that deliver a high quality streaming video experience, even with modest Wi-Fi or cellular connectivity, have a great appeal to consumers who want convenient access to local TV channels,” said Mark Vena, senior analyst, Moor Insights & Strategy. “Products like AirTV 2 set a high bar for intuitiveness, ease of use and value.”

AirTV 2 is now included in the FlexVU™ cord cutter ecosystem for home entertainment systems.

AirTV L.L.C. is a wholly owned subsidiary of DISH DBS Corporation and provides products and services to simplify the modern over-the-air (OTA) entertainment experience. AirTV is also home to the original AirTV, AirTV Mini, AirTV Player and AirTV Pro Install. More information on the company can be found at www.AirTV.net .

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks provides industry-leading content creation, video delivery and display processing solutions and technology that enable highly authentic viewing experiences with superior visual quality, across all screens – from cinema to smartphone and beyond. The Company has a 20-year history of delivering image processing innovation to leading providers of consumer electronics, professional displays and video streaming services. Pixelworks is headquartered in San Jose, CA. For more information, please visit the company’s web site at www.pixelworks.com .

