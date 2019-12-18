Cold Chain Packaging Market to Become Top Investment Pocket for Investors in European Union till 2025

Cold Chain Packaging Industry report contains a product overview & its scope in the market to define the key terms and provide the holistic idea of market

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Need for the transportation of specialized pharmaceutical products has increased substantially across the globe and therefore the need for its packaging as well as logistics. Cold Chain Packaging has emerged as an efficient packaging solution that enables maximum protection and controlled temperature transportation of items in the medical, biological, and pharmaceutical fields. It also finds application in active ingredients, diagnostics, and research and investigational materials that require temperature control.Manufacturers to Take up Acquisition as a key Business Growth Strategy in FutureSonoco ThermoSafe, Cryopak, Pelican BioThermal LLC., Cold Chain Technologies, Snyder Industries Inc., Softbox Systems Ltd., ACH Foam Technologies, Sofrigram, Sofrigam SA Ltd, Sealed Air Corporation, Amcor Plc, DGP Intelsius LLC., Burris Logistics, Agro Merchant Group, Cloverleaf Cold Storage, Swire Cold storage, Americold Logistics, Swire Cold storage, Interstate Warehousing, and Clondalkin Group are some of the key manufacturers of Cold Chain Packaging.Get PDF template of this report: https://www.qyrconsulting.com/request-sample/8258 Cold Chain Packaging Market to Gain Benefit from Rapid Growth of Biopharmaceutical IndustryGrowing biopharmaceutical industry is one of the significant factors driving the demand for Cold Chain Packaging. Increasing demand for perishable goods among consumers is necessitating the industries to adopt Cold Chain Packaging. Additionally, expansion of the organized food retail industry is eventually increasing the application of Cold Chain Packaging. Implementation of strict food safety regulations is positively impacting the growth of the Cold Chain Packaging market.Market SegmentationBy Material● Expanded Polystyrene (EPS)● Vacuum Insulated Panel● Fabricated EPS● Polyurethane● OthersBy Product Type● PCMs● Temperature Loggers● Insulated Shipping Containers● Pallet Containers● Parcel Containers● OthersBy Application● Pharmaceutical Packaging● Food & Beverages● Medical Device Packaging● Agriculture Product Packaging● Industrial Products● OthersAs per the market analysts, application of Cold Chain Packaging is expected to rise in the supply & logistics of biopharmaceuticals. Cold Chain Packaging is also gaining traction in the food industry owing to surge in the demand for packed food products and rising imports and exports of various perishable food items, especially seafood. Phase change materials (PCMs) are likely to witness huge demand among the pharmaceutical industries. The report also offers detailed analysis of the material segments and their contribution to the overall Cold Chain Packaging market size.By RegionNorth America is expected to take the lead in the global Cold Chain Packaging market in terms of share. This is attributed to huge expenditure on cold chain logistics. Moreover, growing demand for processed food items in the US is calling for effective refrigeration solutions, thus impacting the Cold Chain Packaging market growth in North America. Europe could be another region exhibiting lucrative growth in the years to come owing to increasing biopharmaceutical imports and exports in the region.For More Inquiry to Buy the Report: https://www.qyrconsulting.com/checkout/8258



