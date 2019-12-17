OJ C425 Pins and staples initiation

Notice of initiation of an anti-dumping proceeding concerning imports of pins and staples originating in the People’s Republic of China2019/C 425/08

C/2019/8878

OJ C 425, 18.12.2019, p. 21–38 (BG, ES, CS, DA, DE, ET, EL, EN, FR, HR, IT, LV, LT, HU, MT, NL, PL, PT, RO, SK, SL, FI, SV)