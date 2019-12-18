Cuba entices further Angolan investment

Luanda, ANGOLA, December 18 - The vice-minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment of Cuba, Ileana Nunez, appealed last Tuesday in Luanda for Angolan investment in her country, having in view the strengthening of economic cooperation between both states.,

Speaking on the occasion of her five-day visit to Angola, Ileana Núñez said she believed in the potential of the Angolan investor and the reciprocity of advantages that can result from such relationship.

She reported that in her country close to 460 projects in various fields are open for investment, 47 of which in the port special zone development area, with notable fiscal incentives.

The Cuban minister reaffirmed her country's readiness to continue to support the diversification of the Angolan economy and the improvement of social services such as education and health.

The Cuban official suggests that Angolan companies invest primarily in tourism, hydrocarbons, minerals, renewable energy and agricultural production.

In her speech, she ensured the protection of Angolan and other countries' investments, thanks to a set of reforms that protect foreign investment and protect any impacts of the US trade, financial and economic embargo imposed on Cuba in March 1958.

He underlined that the US embargo seeks to destroy the Cuban economy and revolution, as well as negatively affect relations with countries interested in cooperating with Cuba.

Although Cuba is a member of global financial institutions, such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank (WB), it has no access to finance, hampering internal development and relations with third parties.

She reported that 2,328 Cubans work in Angola and 1779 Angolans are studying in Cuba.

Still on Tuesday, the secretary of State for International Cooperation and Angolan Communities, Domingos Vieira Lopes, and the Cuban deputy minister approved the rules of procedure of the Executive Secretariat of the Joint Commission, aiming to make cooperation between the two countries more effective.

