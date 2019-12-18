HSBC Joins OpenFin’s Series C Financing Round

/EIN News/ -- New York & London, Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpenFin, the operating system (OS) of finance, announced today that HSBC has joined its Series C financing round, bringing the total amount raised in this round to $22 million and total funding to date to $45 million.

OpenFin will use the latest round of financing to expand its product offering into Asian markets and to fund new product initiatives. Now used at more than 1,500 banks and buy-side firms across nearly 200,000 desktops in 60+ countries, OpenFin’s web-based operating system has become a de facto standard in capital markets.

HSBC, among the largest banks in the world, brings a dynamic and global addition to OpenFin's strategic partnerships. HSBC is already using OpenFin OS to power its digital desktop strategy, including internal applications and client-facing technology. The new financing further aligns the firms as HSBC looks to leverage OpenFin more broadly across its Group.

HSBC joins a noteworthy group of OpenFin investors, including Bain Capital Ventures, Barclays, CME Ventures, DRW Venture Capital, J.P. Morgan, NYCA Partners, Pivot Investment Partners, and Wells Fargo.

"Desktop container technology is an important component of our digital transformation strategy across the bank. OpenFin has demonstrated that it is a leader in this space and HSBC is looking forward to working together on shared application infrastructure for the financial industry," said Niall Cameron, Head of Corporate and Institutional Digital at HSBC.

"We are delighted that HSBC has chosen to back OpenFin. Global banks such as HSBC are at the core of the financial industry’s app ecosystem. Their dual role as an innovative developer of proprietary apps and as a major consumer of third-party apps makes them an important partner as we work to transform the financial industry’s app infrastructure," said OpenFin CEO Mazy Dar.

About HSBC Holdings plc

HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of the HSBC Group, is headquartered in London. HSBC serves customers worldwide from offices in 65 countries and territories in our geographical regions: Europe, Asia, North America, Latin America, and Middle East and North Africa. With assets of US$2,751bn at 30 June 2019, HSBC is one of the world’s largest banking and financial services organizations.

The investment was made by HSBC’s Strategic Innovation Investments team, a corporate venture capital unit taking minority holdings in early-stage technology companies with a strategic relevance to HSBC. The team has made over 20 investments since their inception in 2014.

About OpenFin

Move Fast. Break Nothing. OpenFin is the financial industry’s operating system, enabling rapid and secure deployment, native experience and desktop interoperability. Used by the largest industry players through to the newest of FinTech innovators, OpenFin deploys more than 1,000 desktop applications to more than 1500 buy-side and sell-side firms. OpenFin investors include Bain Capital Ventures, Barclays, DRW Venture Capital, HSBC, CME Ventures, J.P. Morgan, NYCA Partners, Pivot Investment Partners, and Wells Fargo among others. The company is based in New York with offices in London.

https://openfin.co.

press@openfin.co



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.